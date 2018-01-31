Sofia Richie Reportedly ‘Hurt’ By Kendall Jenner’s Diss About May-December Romance With Scott Disick [Rumors]

Kendall Jenner previously threw a major shade at Scott Disick’s May-December romance — and Sofia Richie is not taking it lightly. The 19-year-old aspiring model was reportedly hurt by the reality star’s diss, calling it “hypocritical” and “totally out of line.”

According to Celebrity Insider, Sofia learned about the La Perla model’s controversial comment online and was reportedly upset about it. An insider told the webloid that the model was “truly hurt by Kendall’s comment,” especially since they used to be close friends.

The same source added that the young Richie finds Jenner’s comment “hypocritical,” considering the fact that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, is dating someone who is 14 years younger than her.

Aside from that, Kendall’s momager, Kris Jenner, is also in a relationship with a man who is 25 years younger. Apparently, Sofia believes that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was out of line shading her like that when her own family members are doing the same thing.

The webloid also noted that the youngest daughter of music icon Lionel Richie is “really in love” with Scott, so much so that she considers him her “soulmate.”

Meanwhile, there were claims that Kendall threw shade at Scott’s May-December romance with Sofia simply because she was pissed when they went public with their relationship.

I’m on a whole new year vibe A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Dec 29, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Apparently, the Victoria’s Secret model was not happy when her sister’s ex-boyfriend started dating her friend, which they have been hanging out with since they were younger.

“As far as Kendall’s concerned, there are a lot of girls out there, so why did Scott have to go after someone who was a friend of the family?” the source claimed. “It is very creepy to Kendall as Scott had even met Sofia a bunch of times when she was younger and hanging out with Kendall and Kylie.”

Ready for 2018 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Dec 29, 2017 at 11:48am PST

It can be recalled that last week, Jenner took to Instagram and shared her thoughts on Disick and Richie’s relationship. A fan account shared photos of the couple hanging out with his kids — Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. The post was also captioned with, “It’s good to see them together.”

Interestingly, Kendall chimed in and commented, “Awww, Scott and his kids,” seemingly dissing the age gap between the couple. The controversial comment has since been deleted but not before eagle-eyed fans noticed and reacted to it.

Scott and Sofia, who has a 15-year age gap, have been dating since last year. Multiple reports suggest that the couple is “very serious” about their relationship and even reportedly talked about settling down soon.