Trump Speaks As Camera Pans Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Stony-Face,’ Viral Facial Grimace Emerges From State Of The Union

Nancy Pelosi suddenly emerges as a side show-like venue from Trump's State of the Union Address.

Nancy Pelosi emerged as the leader of the pack when it came to momentary side shows jumping out of Trump’s State of the Union Address via the panning network cameras. There were plenty of camera shots of people close to the President as well as shots of those who have been outspoken against him. There was one person in particular that many folks honed in on because she sat fixated with a look of displeasure and she also appeared to have a hard time getting her hands to clap in unison with the crowd.

According to Uproxx, Nancy Pelosi sat “stony-faced” and “everyone noticed.” It seems that her “scowl” was her facial expression for the evening, which is how the live coverage by Fox News described Pelosi’s look for the night. Before Pelosi even attended Trump’s speech she reportedly directed the Democrats to behave while Trump stood at the podium. She also told the staff that she wanted to let the focus be on Trump’s “slobbering self,” reports Politico.

Whether Pelosi intended to or not, she got a lot of attention for that scowl that was described as having the look of someone “sitting on a nail,” which is how Bill O’Reilly saw her via his tweet. Newt Gingrich had the idea of making a short documentary-like venue of all the clips showing Pelosi’s grimaces of the evening and use it for proof why she shouldn’t be speaker again. Then there was Ann Coulter who sent a shout-out tweet to the cameraman asking that they supply the audience with “more shots of Nancy Pelosi.” She even added a “please” to her request.

Twitter users described both Nancy and her Democratic Party members looking “sour,” “bitter,” and “angry. So just how “sour” did Pelosi look? She was one of the most referenced out of the Democrats, a group who Brit Hume suggested sat looking as if their dogs have just died. Uprox reports that the Democrats either sat on their hands or clapped lightly and politely along with the Republicans when Trump made a point. Nancy Pelosi might just become the face of the night when Trump’s first State of the Union Address goes down in history, suggested a few folks on social media.

Trump’s speech was met with much applause, but it was mostly from one side of the room. As Uproxx suggests, “No one, however, was less impressed than House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Her displeasure was obvious, and Twitter lit up in a divided manner.” The tweets about Pelosi were plentiful, most were centered around her demeanor as she listened to Trump. A few examples are seen below.