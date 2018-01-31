Vitamin D3 Could Help Restore, Prevent Cardiovascular Damage Cells, A New Study Says

Vitamin D3 is known to treat osteoporosis. However, in a recent study, it shows that vitamin D3 could also significantly help restore or prevent cardiovascular damage.

The findings of the study were published in the International Journal of Nanomedicine. The research was led by Marvin and Ann Diley White Chair and Dr. Tadeusz Malinski, a distinguished professor and Alamzeb Khan and Hazem Dawoud, two graduate students from Ohio University.

In the past clinical settings, researchers found that many patients who had a heart attack lacked vitamin D3. Malinski said that this does not mean that the deficiency had caused the heart attack. However, it increased the risk of heart attack.

In the new study, the researchers used nanosensors to see why vitamin D3 could be beneficial, particularly for the function and restoration of the cardiovascular system. These nanosensors are about 1,000 times smaller in diameter than the human hair. These would monitor the influence of vitamin D3 on the single endothelial cell, which is a needed regulatory element of the cardiovascular system.

The result showed that vitamin D3 is a potent stimulator of nitric oxide (NO), which is a molecule that regulates the blood flow and the inhibition of the shaping of clots in the cardiovasculature. The teams also found that vitamin D3 could lessen the level of oxidative stress in the cardiovascular system, according to Medical Xpress.

The damage to the cardiovascular system is triggered by diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and atherosclerosis. And in this study, it indicates that vitamin D3 could significantly restore the damage to the cardiovascular system. The researchers tested this survey of cells from the Caucasian Americans and African Americans.

Malinski said that this is a very inexpensive solution to repair the cardiovascular damage. He further said that they do not have to develop a new drug and they already have it.

Once you exposed your skin to the sun, you will acquire vitamin D3. However, you must not overexpose your skin under the sun because it will cause harm too. Vitamin D3 could also be purchased over-the-counter. It could also treat people who have underactive parathyroid glands and those with low levels of phosphate in the blood as well as hereditary diseases wherein the body does not respond to the parathyroid hormone, according to Everyday Health.