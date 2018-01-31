John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Wedding May Be Called Off: WWE Couple Tearful In ‘Total Bellas’ Teaser Amid Pregnancy Speculation

John Cena and Nikki Bella’s wedding is in danger of getting called off as the famed WWE couple appeared tearful in a sneak peek of the upcoming new season of the reality TV show featuring the Bella Twins, Total Bellas.

When they got engaged in what is probably the most romantic proposal the 75,000 WrestleMania 33 audience was able to witness, John and Nikki set another example of what #RelationshipGoals meant. Since then, fans have been wondering about how the wedding planning has been progressing.

Unfortunately, it seemed like there is an unexpected twist in their love story that put the Cena-Bella nuptials to a halt.

According to E! News, a 30-second sneak peek for Total Bellas showed Nikki and John tearfully discussing if they would indeed call their wedding off.

“So we really want to call this off?” the 34-year-old WWE diva asked her 40-year-old fiance who looked somber as she holds his hands in hers.

Earlier in the clip, Nikki Bella is seen asking her sister, Brie, about marriage and sacrifice as they appear to be talking about her fiance, John Cena.

“Isn’t marriage all about sacrifice,” Nikki queried.

What is interesting about it though is Brie’s response to her sister.

“It’s about time John starts making some.”

Could it be possible that the 40-year-old WrestleMania champ is having second thoughts about tying the knot? Pop Culture says it’s not likely considering that the WWE couple recently shared a series of images on Instagram that capture their fairytale-like romance that will finally end up in marriage.

Soon to be…. ????

Even so, the Total Bellas teaser has definitely got people wondering what the hitch in their relationship was considering that there hasn’t been any report or even a rumor about the two breaking up.

With that said, it might be possible that the couple had an argument about a family they are about to start or more specifically, kids.

Earlier in the clip, Brie Bella is shown dropping a bombshell revelation to her retired pro wrestler husband, Daniel Bryan.

“I wonder if she’s pregnant?” she said in what several outlets believed was a question was about her sister.

In an April 2017 interview with People, Nikki Bella revealed that John Cena doesn’t want kids of his own because he knows he won’t be able to make time for them. At the time, the 34-year-old WWE diva admitted that she has come to terms with it.

“[Cena] says it’s selfish but he knows that with his schedule he couldn’t be an incredible father and that’s why he chooses not to have kids and I actually respect that because that would be very hard to raise a kid on my own and the dad to always be gone and not see that kid,” she said.

However, she may not feel the same way especially if they are already expecting a child of their own. That is, if speculations from the Total Bellas teaser are actually true. With that said, it is best to take it all in with a grain of salt and watch out for more updates from the show featured on E!.