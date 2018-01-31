Melania Trump In Cream-Colored Off-White Pant Suit, Goes Against Wear-Black Protest

First Lady Melania Trump arrived at President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address in a cream-colored, off-white pant suit to much applause on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, January 30. As seen in the above and below photos, Melania smiled broadly and waved as she was photographed in the cream-colored pant suit prior to President Trump entering the room to address the joint session of Congress.

Twitter immediately exploded with talk of Melania’s expressions as well as her fashion choices, with screenshots of Mrs. Trump’s countenance being tagged as a mood board for 2018. Melania paired a pair of heels with her off-white wide leg pant suit, including a silk blouse to finish off the elegant look, according to the New York Post.

Although Melania donned all black for her husband’s speech on February 28, 2017, when Trump gave his first joint session address to Congress, Mrs. Trump went in a decidedly different direction in choosing the color of her wardrobe on Tuesday. Whereas Democratic women planned to show up wearing all black attire to Trump’s first State of the Union address, as reported by Vox, in order to protest sexual harassment, Melania did not choose to go with a black outfit for Trump’s important speech.

It was Melania’s first time appearing in public for several weeks, prior to allegations of President Trump allegedly having his lawyer pay off an adult actress for an alleged 2006 affair. Stormy Daniels issued a new statement prior to the speech that claimed all parties involved have denied the affair and “hush money,” as reported by the Inquisitr.

With Melania’s choice to don a powerful off-white pant suit to her husband’s first State of the Union, the first lady seemed to be once again sending a subtle message and using her fashion choices to do so.

More reactions to Melania’s attire are flowing into social media. As seen in the below video, Melania was said to stand out in the sea of dark colors, which mainly included black and blue attire. Mrs. Trump also seemed to balk the old-school notion of not wearing white or cream during certain seasons, with her bold fashion choice representing a winter white of sorts.

Melania Trump, in cream colored pant suit, stands out amid sea of black and blue in House gallery. https://t.co/vBA0w6R5W1 — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) January 31, 2018