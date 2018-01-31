In a night that is meant to highlight the president of the United States’ first State of the Union address, a swell of chatter is on what and whom Melania Trump wears. While political pundits opine about Trump’s first year in office and how his speech will affect an already “divided” Congress, fashionistas are focused on Melania Trump’s SOTU dress — all the while rumors abound about her strained relationship with Trump in the wake of his alleged affair with an adult film star.

However, the first lady wore a pantsuit instead of a dress. Social media created its own narrative about what the color and style meant in the general scheme of things, as the tweets below show.

Hours before Donald Trump marked his presidency with his first State of the Union address, some in the public, according to numerous social media posts, wondered if she would show up at all. Mrs. Trump dismissed speculation by tweeting her plans to attend the SOTU. As the media pool wrote, Melania Trump has been noticeably absent from the public ever since stunning reports emerged about her husband’s alleged affair early in their marriage.

Traditionally, the president and first lady exit the South Lawn doors and board the limo for the short trip to the site of the State of the Union address. However, Melania traveled to the Capitol separately from President Trump, according to a live CNN broadcast.

The news sent ripples throughout social media as some suggested it was clear evidence that the president’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels in 2006 had struck a nerve in the first lady.

However, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Melania’s decision to travel separately to the Capitol was strategic and the public shouldn’t presume anything else is amiss, according to a tweet from Anderson Cooper 360.

Melania arrived in the House Chamber dressed in a creme pantsuit. A number of guests flanked her: veterans, family members of victims killed by MS-13 gang associates, and a police officer who adopted an opioid-addicted mom’s baby.

As Daily Mail wrote, Melania arrived at the hall and was greeted with a standing ovation. Her pantsuit is “a color traditionally worn by suffragettes.” The site added that Hillary Clinton wore the color on the campaign trail during her bid for the presidency. Some remarked that the color was meant as a “cleansing” from the events that have defined her marriage as of late.

According to Breitbart Immigration and Fashion Notes reporter John Binder, Melania Trump’s Capri pantsuit was part of the Christian Dior label. Her matching silk top was designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Melania wore her brunette locks down and her face featured the trademark smoky look about her eyes. She paired her SOTU pantsuit with Christian Louboutin heels.

Melania Trump is known for having a penchant for dazzling embellishments with dresses inspired by European designers. The first lady donned a tailored, colorful, and embroidered mid-length frock on New Year’s Eve by the designer Erdem, according to the Palm Beach Post. It featured a high neck and a hemline down to the middle of her calf.

Bright hues dominated the palette and flowers were the prominent themes of the vintage-style dress. And, according to sources, the dress didn’t come cheap. Reportedly, Melania paid four figures for the custom design. Vogue features the dress in its Fall 2017 spread.

Fashion aside, some on social media remarked about Melania Trump’s SOTU dress-turned-pantsuit possibly being used to bring attention to issues in the news today that are women-centric: sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood and the private sector.

As reported by the New York Times, Melania Trump was “blindsided” by reports that her husband’s attorney had paid Stormy Daniels for her silence. It’s unclear what the impetus is behind Melania’s pantsuit choice for the SOTU.