Jamie Dornan 2018: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Actor Officially Cuts Ties With Dakota Johnson And Famous Franchise

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson may have been in the industry for more than 10 years, but they are mostly known for portraying Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the mega-successful Fifty Shades franchise. Although their team-up is well received by fans, the Irish actor has officially moved on from the famous trilogy and cut ties with his leading lady.

After the erotic novel-turned-movie became a part of his life for a couple of years, Jamie Dornan is now leaving the Fifty Shades trilogy behind him to do some hard-hitting roles. The 35-year-old actor is set to release an upcoming American television drama film in HBO with Peter Dinklage, My Dinner with Hervé.

It is widely known that the Fifty Shades films are based on E. L. James’ popular novels. My Dinner with Hervé, on the other hand, is based on the real-life story of Herve Villechaize. The French actor suffered from proportionate dwarfism and starred in a couple of movies before taking his own life back in 1993 at the age of 50.

HBO has previously shared a first peek of Jamie Dornan as Danny Tate and Peter Dinklage as Herve Villechaize. The Fifty Shades Freed actor was seen sitting on the back seat of an open pink and white car, while the Game of Thrones star stood near him wearing an interesting floral button-down shirt and a pair of white pants.

Peter Dinklage has recently opened up to Hollywood Life about his experience portraying Herve Villechaize. “This was the first time I have actually played someone who really existed and was a real person,” the actor said. “So that to me was a great honor and a privilege.”

My Dinner with Hervé doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it is expected to air in 2018.

Meanwhile, although Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have already finished filming the Fifty Shades trilogy, that doesn’t mean that they will cut their ties completely. It has been previously reported that the co-stars were already good friends even before they took their iconic roles, so working on separate projects after the release of Fifty Shades Freed will definitely not affect their friendship.