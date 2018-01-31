Khloe Kardashian Mourns The Loss Of Her ‘First Child’

Khloe Kardashian is dealing with the loss of a close family member. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her social media account on Tuesday to reveal that she lost someone very important to her.

According to a Jan. 30 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian announced via Instagram that she lost her beloved dog, Gabbana, this week. The dog, which was often seen with Khloe at her California home on the family’s reality TV series, died on Monday night after 14 years with the Kardashian family.

Khloe Kardashian revealed that Gabbana had died, and that the dog was much more than a pet to her. Khloe revealed that Gabbana was more like her “first child.” Kardashian admitted that the dog helped her through some very tough times in her life, and was always there for her during the good and bad times.

Fans immediately began sending Khloe Kardashian lots of love. The pregnant reality star then returned to social media to thank her fans for all of the love and support, adding that it has been a very “sad” couple of days for her as she says goodbye to her friend and companion. Kardashian posted an Instagram tribute to her beloved pet with many photos of the two together.

Khloe, who is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy, has been very busy preparing for her upcoming arrival. Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting their first child together later this year. They pair have not announced the sex of their baby as of yet, but Khloe did reveal that if they were to have a son they would likely name him Tristan Jr. after his father. Kardashian also recently stated that she has no idea what she would name a baby girl.

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, recently welcomed her third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate. Kim and Kanye welcomed a baby girl that they named Chicago West in mid-January. Khloe’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, is also rumored to be pregnant with her first child as well.