Stormy Daniels Statement: ‘I Am Not Denying Trump Affair Because I Was Paid Hush Money – It Never Happened’

Adult film actress and director Stormy Daniels has issued a new statement prior to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union Address on Tuesday, January 30. As seen in the below tweet credited to BuzzFeed reporter Anthony Cormier, Stormy issued another denial of her previous claims that she had an illicit affair with Trump in 2006, as Daniels claimed in a 2011 In Touch interview.

As reported by Raw Story, the 2011 interview contained all sorts of details about Stormy’s alleged adulterous affair with Trump – an interview that was preceded by a lie-detector test taken by Stormy at the time. Stormy’s new statement contradicts that interview, with Daniels’ statement terming the Wall Street Journal as “an overseas owned tabloid.” Stormy is also getting buzz for a statement that ends with a request for folks to follow the adult film actress on Instagram.

The “Official Statement of Stormy Daniels” begins with Stormy claiming that she has received “countless” queries to comment on the reports of an “alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago.” The odd statement goes on to say that the fact of the matter is “that each party to this alleged affair denies its existence in 2006, 20011 [sic], 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018.” The statement claims that Stormy is not denying the affair with Trump due to the notion that she was paid “hush money” but that she was denying the affair “because it never happened.” Daniels wrote that she won’t comment any more on the affair allegations.

Stormy Daniels (going on Kimmel tonight after Trump's State of the Union) issues a new statement saying she is denying having an affair with Trump not because of a settlement but because “it never happened.” She would also like you to follow her on Instagram. From @a_cormier_ pic.twitter.com/J11O3WGGz3 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) January 30, 2018

Daniels is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live in the wake of Trump giving his first State of the Union address.

On Twitter, reactions to Stormy’s new statement are wide and varied. In the reply section of the above tweet, Twitter users are pontificating all sorts of reasons why Daniels would deny an alleged affair that she once confessed to having. Some believe Stormy is denying the reports because she didn’t claim the alleged $130,000 she received from Trump’s lawyer on her tax return, which is a crime.

Others are writing that Stormy is denying the alleged affair because if she signed a non-disclosure agreement with Trump, she would be in breach of contract and therefore have to repay Trump damages for breach of contract.