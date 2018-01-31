More details are coming out about the suicide death of Glee star Mark Salling who was a month away from his sentencing for child molestation. Mark Salling allegedly did not leave a suicide note, but the LAPD has combed Salling’s home and car trying to find a note or indicator that he was planning to hang himself.

A Friend Called LAPD To Do A Welfare Check On Mark Salling Before Finding His Body

TMZ reported that someone called the Los Angeles Police and asked them to do a welfare check on Mark Salling. Soon after, Salling was found having hanged himself near a local little league baseball field.

Michael J. Proctor, a lawyer for Mark Salling who defended him in his child molestation case, released a statement this afternoon confirming his client’s passing.

“I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

Others who knew Mark Salling, like his Glee cast members, also said they are mourning his passing.

Mark Salling Was Found By Accident In A Remote Area Hanging From A Tree

TMZ says that Mark Salling did not have a suicide note on his body, in his car, or anywhere in his house. The LAPD said that despite the call to police, they found the body of Mark Salling purely by accident. Salling hung himself in a very remote area by a riverbed and a park with a little league baseball field. Initially, TMZ assumed that Salling had been traced by his cell phone but that was not true.

The LAPD was already in the park for another matter when they saw the car belonging to Mark Salling and ran the plates. Because someone had already called in a missing person report, the plates alerted them to Mark Salling. The police then started searching the area and reportedly found Mark Salling hanging from a tree.

Mark Salling Did Not Leave A Suicide Note

Mark Salling was awaiting sentencing for possession of child pornography and was due to report to federal prison directly after the sentencing hearing. Salling was arrested back in 2015 and his lawyers have been fighting to keep Salling out of prison ever since. The plea deal that Salling’s lawyers made with prosecutors was to put Salling behind bars for four to seven years as a minimum sentence.