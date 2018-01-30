Scheana Marie Fights Back After Kristen Doute ‘Confirms’ She Hooked Up With Another Bravo Star

Scheana Marie is fighting back after being accused of hooking up with a man who isn’t her ex-boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, the man she claims she wants to marry.

Earlier this week, rumors began swirling in regard to a hookup between Scheana Marie and Summer House star Carl Radke after his friend and co-star, Stephen McGee, appeared on The Morning Breath Podcast. During the show, as revealed by Blasting News, McGee said Radke slept with the Vanderpump Rules star at his apartment in New York City in early December.

Stephen McGee also said that Scheana Marie and Carl Radke appeared to be quite comfortable with one another and noted that the Vanderpump Rules star and waitress knew where everything was in Radke’s apartment.

It was as if Scheana Marie had been at the home before, Stephen McGee suggested of their encounter.

As Bravo fans may recall, Scheana Marie and Carl Radke were spotted hanging out with one another at the Bravo Clubhouse in April with Southern Charm star Shep Rose. However, at that point in time, Scheana Marie was still involved in a romance with her now-ex-boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta.

A post shared by Carl Radke (@carlradke) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

While Scheana Marie has insisted that the December 2017 hookup with Carl Radke never happened, Kristen Doute said she was 100 percent certain that the two had hooked up during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night.

The following day, Scheana Marie took to Twitter where she further insisted that she and Carl Radke were never an item. She also insisted that Kristen Doute was only speaking of the rumor because she was “thirsty” for attention. Unfortunately, her fans and followers didn’t agree and fired back at Scheana Marie, saying she was the thirsty one because she continues to bring up the issue. Others said that it is Scheana Marie who loves attention and is completely full of herself.

