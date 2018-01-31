Bella Thorne Joined A Dating App After Her Boyfriend Was Caught With His Own Dating Profile

Bella Thorne was apparently very unhappy with her boyfriend Mod Sun recently after she found out that he had a profile on a dating app. In fact, the actress seems to have decided to get back at the man by creating her very own dating profile. Using Instagram’s stories feature over the weekend, Thorne showed off her new profile to her followers, including sharing the featured picture the star used for her dating profile. The picture Bella Thorne chose for the app, called Huggle, shows the actress in a very revealing red outfit, which shows off both her cleavage, as well as her figure, with her tongue poking out from between her lips.

According to the Daily Mail, Thorne uploaded a total of 10 pictures to her Huggle profile, and she included a caption that said, “come and find me.” However, while she may have used a more provocative image as her featured picture, it seems that Bella Thorne is really looking for “friends only.”

Thorne’s decision to join Huggle comes on the heels of her posting about her boyfriend still being on the dating app, Badoo. Last week, while relaxing and posting to social media about her day, a phone could be heard in the background getting plenty of notifications. The actress pointed out that someone was very “popular.” In a separate post, Bella Thorne showed her followers a picture of Mod Sun’s phone with multiple notifications from the dating app Badoo, with a caption that said, “When your boyfriend still has a dating app on his phone…”

Tag a friend who always ruins your selfies hahahaa A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jan 26, 2018 at 11:26am PST

This is not the first time that Bella Thorne has had issues with someone she is seeing being on a dating app. Around the same time that she was linked to Scott Disick, the reality star was also said to have an account on Badoo.

Since discovering that Mod Sun was on a dating app, Bella Thorne has not only created her own dating profile, even if it is just to find friends, but she has also posted a rather risque Instagram post in which she was topless with a caption saying, “I love you.” Whether or not the couple is able to recover from this apparent dating app drama remains to be seen, but for now it looks like Thorne may have found her own way to deal with this news.