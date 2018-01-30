Ron Goldman’s Father Fred Reportedly Wants To Take O.J. Simpson To Court For $70 Million After Prison Release

Following his latest prison stint, O.J. Simpson’s name continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

As the Inquisitr reported back in October, Simpson was released from Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Facility after serving nine years behind bars. Of course, the former football player was serving time for a botched hotel room robbery in Las Vegas.

And while that crime may now be in his past, another famous crime that O.J. was acquitted from continues to follow him.

As many will recall, Simpson was taken to court and tried for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. After a now infamous trial, O.J. was found not guilty by a jury. But his past actions are still not sitting well with Ron Goldman’s father, Fred Goldman.

In 1997, ABC News reports that O.J. was convicted in a wrongful death lawsuit where he was ordered to pay $33.5 million. Since then, that fine has doubled to reach roughly $70 million. According to CBS Sports, Fred wants to collect part of Simpson’s memorabilia profits and went to court to do it. At a hearing today, Goldman and his attorney told a judge that they believe that Simpson is profiting off autographs since his release from prison and they want him to pay up.

“Mr. Simpson has sought to subvert this wrongful death judgment by his abject refusal to pay, much less accept personal responsibility,” Goldman’s lawyer told a judge today.

Judge rejects Goldman family’s bid for OJ Simpson’s autograph profits: https://t.co/4Cw0ADxQFL pic.twitter.com/kd4OiTkn2Q — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) January 30, 2018

But ESPN reports that the presiding judge rejected Goldman’s claim since he was unable to provide the judge with information as to who was allegedly paying Simpson. On the flip side, O.J.’s lawyers argued that Goldman and his lawyers have dragged the 70-year-old into court “every time they hear a rumor” while calling the claims mere “allegations.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Simpson has made headlines following his release from prison. Back in November, the Inquisitr reported that the Juice was thrown out of Las Vegas’ Cosmopolitan Hotel after reportedly acting drunk and aggressive toward staff. Security escorted Simpson off of the premises but no charges were formally filed. It is also alleged that Simpson is now banned from ever stepping foot inside the Cosmopolitan again.

As of now, it remains to be seen if O.J. finds himself in more trouble after his release from prison, but one thing’s for sure — everyone will be watching.