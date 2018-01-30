‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Melissa Claire Egan Exit Confirmed

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the rumors are true – Melissa Claire Egan is leaving Y&R. For almost a week, rumors have been swirling that the Chelsea Newman portrayer had one foot out the door at CBS daytime. Now it’s confirmed. Just as her co-star and soap husband, Justin Hartley (ex-Adam Newman), left the soap for the greener pastures of primetime TV, Egan is also leaving to pursue other projects. All this comes according to inside sources at the network that leaked the confirmation to Daytime Confidential‘s Jamey Giddens.

Egan Leaving – No Recast Planned

This afternoon, Giddens revealed in a DC blog that “the scuttlebutt is true” and said, “multiple sources” confirmed Melissa Claire Egan’s exit from the CBS soap. Giddens quotes an insider that says Justin’s success after leaving Y&R inspired her to leave and “see what can happen for her.” Giddens also reported that there are no plans to recast the role of Chelsea Newman and the door is being left open for Egan’s return. One bright spot in this confirmation is that perhaps the talk of Adam’s recast will finally stop.

Some sites continue to publish three (or more) blogs a week saying Adam is alive, coming back, recast, resurrected and that Michael Muhney is headed back to CBS to play the role and other related nonsense. However, the latest Young and the Restless spoilers for Chelsea’s exit hint that Justin Hartley will return as Adam for an episode or two to whisk Chelsea out of town with Connor so they can finally be together. In fact, reports say that Egan has already filmed her last scenes and her exit is set for February sweeps tied to the mystery cash plot.

Chelsea refuses to let Adam give up! Watch her emotional plea here: https://t.co/Zgckemg3Vk #YR pic.twitter.com/RQFPrwUbjz — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 31, 2016

What’s Next For Melissa Claire Egan?

Given that Justin Hartley’s new show This Is Us is a mega-hit, perhaps Egan can score a role with her pal over at NBC. This Is Us did well at the Emmys and Hartley, and Egan remained close after he left Y&R and she was even a bridesmaid at his wedding to wife Chrishell Stause. As of now, there are no new projects on Melissa Claire Egan’s IMDB page, but YR has not been her only source of acting work for the past few years.

Since coming to Young and the Restless after All My Children ended in 2011, Egan has also done a few TV series episodes including Misguided, We Are Men, Bones, and Men at Work. Before landing on AMC, the actress also did an episode here and there on One Tree Hill, Criminal Minds, and Dawson’s Creek in bit roles. With that resume plus more than a decade of soap experience, it shouldn’t be too long before we see Melissa Claire Egan burning up primetime or the movie screen.

Chelsea takes a painful walk down memory lane! #YR pic.twitter.com/kXxnJ0jyw9 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) September 8, 2016

Christian Paternity Plot Dies With Chelsea’s Exit?

One loose end that has plagued Y&R fans since Adam and Sage Newman (Kelly Sullivan) both died is the secret Chelsea, and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) are keeping about Christian’s paternity. Egan’s exit might finally deal with this loose end and also quell the talk of Adam’s recast. With Chelsea leaving Genoa City, this confirmation of Egan’s exit means that secret will explode or be buried for years to come. There are two likely ways for it to play out. First, Chelsea could snatch Christian and take him and Connor to be with their biological father, Adam.

Second, Chelsea and Adam could decide that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) lost Sage and is about to lose Chelsea, so they can’t take one more thing from him. Adam and Chelsea might leave Christian with Nick to raise. The second option leaves it wide open for the paternity drama to rear its head again if Adam and Chelsea ever come back to Genoa City. This seems much likelier than a kidnapping, but expect some tabloid sites to speculate on a kidnapping captioned with a click-bait title shocker.

For everyone else, what’s confirmed at this point is that Melissa Claire Egan is leaving Y&R and her exit will likely be in February sweeps given all the information leaked so far. Catch up on late-breaking YR scoop on Ashley and Victor renewing their chemistry, the question of Genie Francis coming to the soap after GH cut her loose, and Nikki helping JT deal with his pill-popping habit. Watch CBS daily for new episodes as Chelsea’s exit looms and check back often for more The Young and the Restless spoilers.