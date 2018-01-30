WWE News: Add Sasha Banks To List Of Women Not Pleased With Ronda Rousey’s Debut At The ‘Royal Rumble’

Sunday evening was huge for WWE, with two big Royal Rumble matches, a title change, and a huge debut. However, there are a number of big names who still aren’t happy. Of course, the entire pay-per-view had some huge action, but at the end of the night, all eyes should have been on Asuka for winning the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. The only problem is that Ronda Rousey’s WWE debut stepped right on that moment, and it has brought about some anger.

While the problem doesn’t seem to be with Ronda Rousey being a member of the WWE roster, a number of female superstars have issues with when the company chose for her to debut.

Nikki Bella and Nia Jax first spoke out on Twitter about Rousey’s debut, and they were not overly pleased with the timing. WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze also commented and Dana Brooke followed up, but now, a former WWE Women’s Champion has made her feelings known with her words — or the lack of them.

Sasha Banks entered at No. 1 to be the first-ever entrant in a women’s Royal Rumble match, and she stayed in for an impressive 54 minutes and 46 seconds. She made it to the final four before being eliminated, and now, she has chosen to use her words to make an impact.

WWE

If anyone has the right to speak out about being upset with the ending of the pay-per-view, it is Banks. She appeared on the Busted Open radio show on Tuesday and discussed a number of topics. However, the conversation soon turned to Rousey’s debut and coverage, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

“I have nothing nice to say, so, I can’t say anything at all. I have nothing to say about it.”

Of course, there’s a chance that Sasha Banks may have to work in the ring with Ronda Rousey, and her words now could cause some conflict. Bully Ray asked Banks what would happen if that came about, and she answered with the utmost professionalism.

“It’s like I do every single week. I’ll do my job.”

Sasha Banks didn’t have anything to say that triggered reactions from the hosts of Busted Open, and they may have wanted more, but she said a lot without saying anything. No matter what they asked in regard to Rousey’s debut or talent in the ring, Banks had nothing nice to say.

The Royal Rumble on Sunday night was a great pay-per-view and will go down in history as iconic due to the first ever 30-woman battle royal. Unfortunately for some of the women in the match and in the business, the bout was a bit overshadowed by the oddly timed WWE debut of Ronda Rousey. Sasha Banks is just the latest superstar to say something not overly positive about the former MMA star’s debut, and she likely won’t be the last.