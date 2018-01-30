Watch Cavs Vs. Pistons 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & Odds

On Tuesday night, basketball fans get to watch the Cavs vs. Pistons live streaming online and televised game presented. This will be the first matchup for Detroit since yesterday’s huge trade to land multiple time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers. That deal ended up moving Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris off the roster to L.A., giving this team a new focus. For their first game since the trade, they get the task of trying to defeat LeBron James and the Cavaliers. Here’s the latest game preview with matchup odds, points total, start time, television channel, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Pistons live streaming online.

According to ESPN, the Detroit Pistons (22-26) come into this game on a bad losing streak, having dropped eight-straight games now. The team is hoping for a boost by the addition of Blake Griffin to their frontcourt, where he’ll join another former All-Star, Andre Drummond. Griffin will be on the court tonight for his Pistons’ debut, although Avery Bradley and Tobias Harrison will no longer be part of the roster. That means fans will get a first-look at how this team does without those two players and with Griffin probably now the focus of their offense.

When the Odds Shark first listed the point spread for tonight’s game odds, the Cleveland Cavaliers (29-19) were favored by two points. Now, as the opening tip has drawn closer, the Cavaliers are favored by as much as 6.5 points at the Bovada online sportsbook. For moneyline bettors, the Cavs are priced at about -240 while the Pistons are a +200 home underdog. The over/under for tonight’s game is near 220 points expected between the two teams.

In terms of the betting trends, Cleveland is just 3-14 against the spread over their last 17 games, while the Pistons have a 0-5 ATS record in their last five. Detroit is also just 2-4 against the spread in their last six meetings with the Cavs, but this is a new-look Pistons team. That could mean bettors are best off to sit back and see how Detroit fares with these changes. For the points total, it’s gone to the under in four of the last five meetings between these squads.

Tuesday night’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time. This latest matchup will be televised on the TNT network at that time. Cable and satellite subscribers who have TNT can watch the game live streaming online through the TNTDrama website or any of their compatible apps. The game may also be available online via the TNT Overtime website.

For those viewers without cable or satellite TV service but who have a hi-speed internet connection, a channel streaming service may be the best option. Among the services to choose from that have TNT as part of their packages are SlingTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live, and PlayStation Vue. Customers can see more information about these services at their official websites.