A woman who bought her service peacock his own seat on a United Airlines flight was not allowed to bring her support pet onboard. Photos of the scene in the airport looked dramatic as the woman rolled her cart through the airport with the service peacock perched on the handle. The woman said she needed the service peacock for emotional support on the flight out of Newark Liberty International Airport as the peacock helps her stay calm while flying.

A Woman Tried To Board A United Airlines Flight With Her Service Peacock

Fox News says that United Airlines told the woman she would be unable to board the plane with her service peacock because the peacock did not fit a number of qualifications for flying in the cabin.

“This animal [peacock] did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size. We explained this to the customers on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport.”

Photos of the service peacock in the airport were posted all over social media causing people to comment on the idea of having a peacock on a flight.

“Unbelievable, this has to stop now!!”

But others claim they would rather have a peacock on a flight than aggressive dogs.

“I’ll take the majestic peacock over the 5+ dogs that have attacked my coworkers just this past holiday season.”

One by one, we're losing our fundamental human rights:https://t.co/UTuDlb4Vt7 — Dave Barry (@rayadverb) January 30, 2018

Many Airlines Are Restricting What Service Animals Can Board Flights

Delta recently tightened their restrictions on service animals, and as of March 1st, Delta will not allow exotic emotional support animals including “ferrets, insects, spiders, goats or animals with tusks or hooves” to fly, which would include a service peacock. United Airlines says they are now going to reevaluate their own policies about dealing with service and support animals.

“United is dedicated to providing convenient and comfortable service to all of our customers. We know that some customers require an emotional support animal to assist them through their journey. In order to ensure we provide the best service to everyone onboard our flights, consistent with government rules we currently require these customers to provide documentation from a medical professional and at least 48 hours advance notice.”

Has society gone too far with emotional support animals? Have we reached new levels of insanity? ⚡️ “Emotional support peacock denied a seat on a United flight”https://t.co/RwPO129BvE — Alexander James Medick (@alexjmedick) January 30, 2018

United Airlines Said The Service Peacock, 6 Feet In Length, Would Protrude Into The Aisle

People Magazine said that United Airlines claimed that there were a number of reasons that they could not allow the service peacock onboard the flight out of Newark. United Airlines said that the peacock could not sit in his assigned seat or on the floor without “protruding into the aisle.”

United Airlines says that they told the customer well in advance that she would not be able to board the airplane with her service peacock, but she brought the peacock to the airport anyway with the intention of boarding the flight. In the proper crate and with documentation from a veterinarian, the peacock would have been able to travel with the luggage.