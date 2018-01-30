Demi Lovato Shares Sexy Photo Of Herself In White Lingerie And Teases ‘Big News Coming Soon’

It’s no secret that Demi Lovato is one of the queens of Instagram, and her recent photos definitely prove it.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Demi gave her Instagram followers something to talk about by posting a steamy photo of herself in the shower. In the risqué picture, Lovato is standing clothes-free and makeup-free as she peeks over her shoulder with a seductive look on her face. Within a day of being posted, Lovato’s fans gave the photo plenty of praise, giving it over a million likes in a few hours.

Today, the 25-year-old wowed fans yet again with another gorgeous and sexy picture. In the post that went up last night, the singer shared a photo of herself in a white, lacy piece of lingerie. Demi leaves little to the imagination with a deep plunging neckline and see-through lace. Lovato’s hair is tossed and down to one side of her shoulder, and the 25-year-old appears to be wearing very minimal makeup.

In less than a day of being posted to Instagram, Demi’s army of over 65 million-plus followers approved of the photo, giving it over 2 million likes as well as an impressive 22,000 comments. Many of Lovato’s fans simply couldn’t get over how beautiful the singer looks in this particular picture.

Big news coming soon……. A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 29, 2018 at 7:15pm PST

“Slay me Queen!”

“Love a woman with curves!” another chimed in.

But her looks weren’t the only thing that had fans gushing over the photo, it was the caption. While teasing fans, the ‘No Promises’ singer wrote a simple yet unclear message.

“Big news coming soon…….”

The comments section of the singer’s latest photo was buzzing with speculation over what the news could possibly be. While some fans guessed the obvious, that Lovato may be coming up with a sultry clothing line, other fans let their imaginations run wild.

“You’re having a baby?” one fan asked.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 27, 2018 at 1:38pm PST

Countless other fans suggested that Lovato may be coming out with more clothing from her Fabletics line collaboration with Kate Hudson. Many other fans were sure that Demi is announcing a new album or a new single. But as Billboard reported, Miss Lovato already released a new album in September, so this seems unlikely.

Lovato has yet to release more information as to when the big news will be dropped so unfortunately, fans will just have to wait and continue to speculate.