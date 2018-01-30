‘Charles In Charge’ Stars Not Publicly Backing Scott Baio Amid Nicole Eggert Molestation Claims

Scott Baio is fighting some serious sexual abuse allegations, and his TV co-stars don’t seem to have his back. Baio has been accused of sexually molesting his Charles in Charge co-star Nicole Eggert when she was just 14 years old, but the actor has vehemently denied the allegations. Scott Baio starred with Nicole Eggert on the TV sitcom from 1987 to 1990, when she was a teen and he was in his late 20s.

The Hollywood Reporter posted a video of Nicole Eggert’s first TV interview about her allegations against Scott Baio. In an interview with Megyn Kelly Today, Nicole Eggert alleged that Baio “groomed” her by earning her trust and professing his love for her. Eggert also revealed that Scott molested her as they sat in his car when she was 14-years-old. Nicole alleged that Scott told her she couldn’t tell anybody about what happened between them because it was illegal and would ruin Charles in Charge and they would all be out of a job.

One of the most shocking details in Nicole Eggert’s interview was the allegation that Baio was openly affectionate with her on the set of Charles in Charge.

“There was a lot of groping, a lot of fondling, a lot of pulling me on his lap, trying to sneak kisses on the back,” Nicole told Megyn Kelly. Nicole Eggert also revealed that her Charles in Charge co-stars witnessed Scott Baio’s inappropriate behavior toward her.

“Everybody knew the attention he gave me,” Nicole said.

“I was very young & It was shocking. I had never experienced anything like that before either" – Nicole Eggert, who has accused former Charles in Charge co-star Scott Baio of molesting her when she was younger. #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/VjSSLcLJP8 — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) January 30, 2018

So far, at least one Charles in Charge star and one guest star have backed Nicole Eggert’s story.

Alexander Polinsky, who played Eggert’s character’s brother, Adam Powell, on Charles in Charge, told Megyn Kelly he witnessed “inappropriate cuddling” between Scott Baio and Nicole Eggert on set.

Nicole Eggert claims Scott Baio molested her as a minor https://t.co/rYOZCZc6TT pic.twitter.com/vfbeCHqo8z — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2018

In addition, Adam Carl, who guest starred in an episode of Charles in Charge, tweeted to Eggert, “When I worked on Charles in Charge in ’88, I sat with you while you cried about that abusive a**hole. I know you’re telling the truth and I’m so glad to see you speaking out.”

But what about Baio?

So far no one from Charles in Charge has spoken out to defend the 57-year-old actor. Willie Aames, who played Baio’s bestie Buddy Lembeck on Charles in Charge, has been surprisingly quiet. Aames maintained a close friendship with Scott Baio, and in the past he has talked about the good times they had while working together on Charles in Charge.

“I would have been his co-star for the rest of my life,” Aames told Oprah: Where Are They Now of working with Scott Baio. “We had such fun. Absolutely the greatest experience of my career.”

Am I the only one waiting to hear what Willie Aames has to say about this Scott Baio/Nicole Eggert situation? You know Charles told Buddy everything #ScottBaio — Matt Vaughn (@MattVaughn1) January 28, 2018

Even more deafening is Josie Davis’ silence. Davis played Sarah Powell, the sister of Nicole Eggert’s character, Jamie Powell, on Charles in Charge. In past interviews, Davis has spoken fondly about her time on the syndicated sitcom. Josie Davis has not issued a statement on Nicole Eggert’s alleged experiences with Scott Baio.

One week before Nicole Eggert went public with her allegations against Scott Baio, Davis posted a tweet in support of #MeToo. Days later a fan asked Davis why she hasn’t spoken out about what she knows regarding her Charles in Charge co-stars.

I support #MeToo #TimesUp not only because I’m an actress but as a woman. No 1 knows better than a woman what we deal with. On the other hand, to those who say “I felt uncomfortable”, why didn’t you leave? Don’t ruin it for the real point of this. Stick to revealing the Monsters — Josie Davis (@JosieDavis) January 18, 2018

why don't you tell the truth? Charles in Charge? Tell what you know. — Thea Berg (@TheaBergAuthor) January 29, 2018

As for Nicole Eggert, she claims she kept the alleged inappropriate activity with Scott Baio a secret because she was ashamed — and also in order to protect the legacy of Charles in Charge.

“I was always protecting the show,” Nicole said.