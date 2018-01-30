Quincy Jones Calls Out Taylor Swift Over Her Music, Says Music Needs More Songs “Not Hooks”

Over the years, Quincy Jones has worked with some of the greatest artists of all time, including Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and Ella Fitzgerald. With such an impressive career, many awards, and work with some of the greatest singers, it makes sense that people would turn to Jones to hear his thoughts on the industry today. In a new interview, the legendary producer sat down to talk about everything from working with so many amazing performers, to the current artists he appreciates, and even Taylor Swift.

As People Magazine reported, while the interview covered a very wide range of topics, one of the areas that really stood out was when Quincy Jones shared his thoughts on Swift. After naming a number of singers who he said he is a fan of at this time, the person interviewing him apparently brought up Taylor Swift, asking Jones if he likes the singer, since she was not included in his list of favorites.

The interviewer apparently received a look from the producer that was described as being both disdainful and disapproving. When asked to explain his feelings based on the expression on his face, and his apparent lack of appreciation for Taylor Swift’s work, Quincy Jones said that, “we need more songs,” and that the world does not need more “hooks.” Following his comment on what people need more of, the interviewer pointed out that there are many people who have called Swift “the greatest songwriter of our age,” which apparently was humorous to Jones, who said “whatever makes your cookie crumble.”

Quincy Jones John Sciulli / Getty Images

Although Quincy Jones did not seem to be a big fan of Taylor Swift, he did share some insights into what he believes is important musically, and even answered a question about what he would do if he were to work with the singer in the future. When Jones was asked what he thinks is missing when it comes to the singer’s music, the producer shared that he feels it is important for people to know what it is that they are doing. In order to really be successful, the producer said that people have to put in the work first.

Quincy Jones also said that if he were to ever work with Taylor Swift, he knows that he would “figure something out.” While it may be said that Swift has some great songs, Jones feels like people may not know what they are missing when it comes to a truly great song. As he pointed out, “a great song can make the worst singer in the world a star,” while at the same time, “a bad song can’t be saved by the three best singers in the world.”

While Quincy Jones may not be a big fan of Taylor Swift, this does not mean that the rest of the world agrees with the producer. At this time, representatives for Swift have not responded to Jones’ comments, but it is only a matter of time before at least social media reacts to the criticism, and weighs in on the singer’s talents.