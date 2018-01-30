UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.: Entertainment Weekly released a statement from a Mark Salling attorney confirming that the Glee star has died of an apparent suicide. Lawyer Michael J. Proctor said that his client, Salling, was a flawed man.

“I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.: TMZ says that local police received a call asking them to do a welfare check on Mark Salling. Salling was found reportedly hanged at a local baseball field, and the body is said to have been there for some time.

Mark Salling Was Found Dead In Los Angeles County

Details are still being released about the sudden death of former Glee star Mark Salling, who was about to go to prison on child pornography charges. TMZ reported that the body of Mark Salling was found near a riverbed in Sunland, where he was living while awaiting sentencing. The manner of death is not yet known, but sources are saying that Salling might have hanged himself.

Mark Salling was expected to spend at least four to seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to possessing over 50,000 images of children under the age of 10 engaged in sex acts. Mark Salling made a deal with the federal prosecutor after he realized that he could spend over 10 years in a federal prison. Mark Salling was to be sentenced in March.

Back in October, Mark Salling reportedly tried to slit his wrists soon after taking the plea deal, which would have put him in prison. A source said that after Mark Salling “freaked out” and slit his wrists, his roommate called an ambulance. Salling was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

“[Mark Salling] was taken to a rehab facility for psychological issues.”

A lawyer for Mark Salling said that Salling was fine.

“Mark is physically fine and Mark is spending his time atoning and working on himself.”

Manner Of Death For Mark Salling Won’t Be Released Until Next Of Kin Is Notified

The Hollywood Reporter said that Mark Salling, who played Noah Puckerman on Glee, was 35 at the time of his death. Because Salling’s next of kin has not yet been notified, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office would not confirm Salling’s death or his manner of death.