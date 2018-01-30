Kim Kardashian’s Racy ‘Bo Derek’ Photos Have Wendy Williams And Piers Morgan Coming After Her

Kim Kardashian was accused of cultural appropriation after showing off her blonde “Bo Derek” braids on social media, but this isn’t the only problem some people have with her recent series of internet-breaking snapshots. Now, media personalities, including Wendy Williams and Piers Morgan, are attacking the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for showing too much skin in the controversial images.

As reported by Refinery 29, Kim Kardashian recently angered the black community by sporting cornrows adorned with beads and crediting the look to actress Bo Derek instead of the black women who have been rocking the hairstyle for centuries. Derek wore her hair in cornrows — or Fulani braids — in the 1979 movie 10, and she was praised for starting a beauty craze. Derek is also known for her “running on the beach” scene in the film, and it appears that Kim and photographer Marcus Hyde’s recent photoshoot included a few beach shots inspired by that movie moment. However, it’s the NSFW photos that they shot indoors that drew the ire of Wendy Williams and Piers Morgan.

According to People, Wendy Williams voiced her disapproval of Kim’s photos on Tuesday’s episode of her talk show. She accused Kim of being desperate to get attention from her husband, Kanye West, who Wendy suggested has no interest in his wife — aside from wanting to have an occasional “evil conversation” with her.

“It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

Wendy Williams also had a question for Kim Kardashian. She asked the reality show star why she feels the need to continue showing off her body on social media when she and her husband are both wealthy and famous. She compared Kim’s recent decision to share a torrent of nearly-naked snapshots with her fans to rapper Cardi B — who used to be a stripper — suddenly deciding to return “to the pole on a Saturday night” even though she now has a successful music career.

“Why are you still doing this?” Williams continued. “It’s not even about the mother thing, forget the mother thing, because a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, she’s a mother.’ It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore.”

In one of the images that Williams finds offensive, Kim Kardashian is totally topless with two small, strategically-placed blurs censoring the image just enough to prevent it from being deleted by Instagram. According to Life & Style, British talk show host Piers Morgan complained about this particular revealing image during a rant on Good Morning Britain. Unlike Wendy Williams, Morgan believes that it’s fair to take Kim being a mother into consideration when criticizing her.

“If you were just to become a mother, for example, what would be the first thing… in like your mid to late 30s, it’s your third child. ‘I know what I’ll do, I’ll put a big topless picture of myself all over social media,'” he said.

While mocking Kim and shaming her for showing off her body, Piers Morgan also invoked Hollywood’s Time’s Up movement, which aims to help victims of sexual harassment.

“Time should be up for Miss Kardashian,” he said. “I’m not sure she adds to the movement, really. The only thing moving are her breasts.”

While many famous faces are slamming Kim’s Bo Derek-inspired photos, at least she can count on her family members to stand up for her as she fights for her right to show off as much of her body as she pleases. Khloe Kardashian has praised her older sister’s “confidence,” and she recently tweeted that she loves Kim’s controversial photos so much that they had her “squealing like a little pig” when she saw them.