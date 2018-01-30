‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13: Two Women Are In The Running To Replace Meghan Edmonds

Bravo TV producers are reportedly on the hunt for at least one new cast member to join The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 13.

According to a new report, producers are looking for a replacement for Meghan King Edmonds, who announced she would be leaving the show earlier this month after starring on the series for three seasons. The producers are reportedly looking at a number of potential cast members.

On January 30, All About the Real Housewives shared a report with readers in which they revealed that two women, Tatiana and Gina, could be brought to the show for Season 13. The report also revealed that the women already have major ties to the current Real Housewives of Orange County cast, which includes the likes of Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, and Tamra Judge. In fact, they have been seen in photos with the ladies in recent weeks.

In response to the ladies’ rumored additions to the show, Tamra Judge spoke to All About the Real Housewives, revealing that while the women have “tried out” for the show, nothing has been decided quite yet.

The Twitter account named Real Housewives 101 has been keeping fans in the loop with the women who are reportedly in the running for roles on The Real Housewives of Orange County for the past several weeks. They’ve even shared tons of photos of all of the women who are allegedly in talks with Bravo TV regarding a Season 13 appearance.

Meghan King Edmonds confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County weeks ago, revealing that because her family with husband Jim is rapidly expanding with the addition of twin boys later this year, they have decided to return to St. Louis full time and focus on raising their family there. The former reality star also said that she would be taking on her new role as an actual “real housewife” as she walked away from The Real Housewives of Orange County and began to spend more time at home and more time with Jim’s other children, including son Landon and daughter Sutton.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 is expected to air sometime later this year.