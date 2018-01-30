New Kylie Jenner Full Body Picture Posted, Strategically Covers Her Abdomen

Kylie Jenner still hasn’t confirmed or denied if she’s expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and fans haven’t seen her belly since the rumors started. The reality TV star and lip kit mogul has been in self-induced hiding for the past few months while saying she’s going dark for at least six months on social media. Kylie didn’t provide her fans with an explanation, but many deduced it was due to her pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner, however, had popped up a few times since her rumored pregnancy. The reality star was photographed from the shoulders up with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, at the Kardashian Family Christmas gathering.

She also recently appeared in a photoshoot for Calvin Klein with her sisters, though her mid-section was covered by a quilt. It was rumored that older sister Kim Kardashian egged Kylie Jenner on to appear in the shoot, saying that not only did the brand want all of them in the photo, but that it wouldn’t be the same without their fifth sister.

Now, a photo of Kylie Jenner has been released for Love Magazine, which was taken by her older sister, Kendall. While Kylie does showcase her full body, part of it is covered by a baby lamb, making it impossible to see her abdomen.

Fans have said that this level of secrecy is becoming a joke, especially because she hasn’t confirmed or denied her pregnancy, which, in the Kardashian world, is often a confirmation. This is because the Kardashians are pretty quick to shut down rumors and falsehoods about the family but often allows real rumors to linger until they confirm them.

For example, rumors circulated that Khloe Kardashian was having a baby for at least three months before she confirmed them. Some even suspected that she wasn’t pregnant at all with all of the secrecy, but she quickly confirmed she and her boyfriend are expecting a baby via Instagram.

Similarly, it was rumored that Kim Kardashian was expecting a baby for several months. The reality star later confirmed that she and husband, Kanye West, had decided to have their third child via a surrogate.