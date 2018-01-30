WWE News: Kane Escapes Hospital After Braun Strowman Attack On ‘Raw’

During Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Braun Strowman destroyed Kane in a “Last Man Standing Match,” but “The Big Red Machine” didn’t stay hospitalized for long. Reports during the show indicated he had left the building on his own after being transported there on a stretcher. Here’s the latest on what’s to come for Kane and his situation going forward with Braun Strowman.

On Sunday night, Kane was involved in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar ended up winning the matchup after destroying Kane and Braun Strowman. Ultimately it was Kane that got pinned. Strowman wasn’t pleased that Brock didn’t defeat him for the win, though, and a night later, he was booked to take on Kane again on Raw. Kurt Angle had the match contested for a spot in next month’s Elimination Chamber match as well. It resulted in Kane getting hurt in dramatic fashion.

During the match, things moved up to the stage area and Kane eventually got laid out on the floor next to the ramp. From there, Strowman scared away the commentators and flipped the table on top of Kane so he couldn’t get up. That led to a match stoppage from the referee and later to Kane being taken to a medical center. It means that Braun Strowman is one of the six competitors in the Elimination Chamber, while Kane was sent to the hospital.

INJURY UPDATE: @KaneWWE crawled his way out of the medical facility before he could be examined and has not been heard from since. https://t.co/Ucivwf7yiO — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2018

However, as reported by Sportskeeda, Kane was able to sit up on his own in the hospital and then began to crawl his way out of the facility. This was mentioned by the Raw commentary team on Monday night before the show ended. It seems to indicate that Kane is already looking for revenge against “The Monster Amongst Men” following another brutal confrontation. The WWE website also said Kane left without being examined and “has not been heard from since.”

These two monsters have now battled in a variety of matches, and it’s starting to look like maybe another “Ambulance Match” could be in the works based on the latest situation. That could happen on a future episode of Raw, as Strowman is already booked for the Elimination Chamber.

Most likely, Kane will show up again on Raw, possibly next week, or even during the WWE’s non-televised Mixed Match Challenge to get some measure of revenge against Braun Strowman. One also has to wonder if “The Big Red Machine” will become part of the Elimination Chamber match in one way or another.

With three spots remaining, it seems that Roman Reigns will take one of those spots, leaving two more spots open. There’s also the possibility “The Devil’s Favorite Demon” shows up in the match without being an official participant, just to make sure Braun has a harder time winning.