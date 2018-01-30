‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Reveals Exactly How She Wants Arya’s Story To End

From a young girl fleeing for her life to a well-trained assassin, Arya Stark has come a long way since Season 1 of Game of Thrones. There’s no telling what will become of Arya in the show’s final season, but actress Maisie Williams has a few thoughts on how Arya’s story should end when Game of Thrones returns next year.

How Will Arya’s Story End?

At the end of Season 7, we watched Arya and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) team up and defeat Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen). Arya also got her revenge on Walder Frey (David Bradley), who killed her brother and mother back in Season 4. Arya still has a few names on her list, but according to Express, the actress hopes Arya will find peace by the time her journey has ended.

“I’ve always said I wanted her to find peace. The things that have been driving her through her story have been very bitter and twisted and aggressive,” Williams revealed. “I would love for Arya to find her true self again and let go of this anger and revenge that’s accompanied her on this journey. I’d love for her to be happy.”

Williams Reveals Season 8 Premiere Date

Arya’s ending isn’t the only thing Williams had to say about the final season of Game of Thrones. The actress also spilled the beans on the official premiere date, which HBO had not officially announced.

Williams revealed that filming for the Season 8 will end in December of 2018 and the first episode will air four months later in April. HBO had previously revealed that the new season would not premiere until 2019, but the network had not specified a date. HBO has not confirmed the April premiere date and it is possible that it will change depending on the filming schedule.

Will Arya Get A Happy Ending?

Although Williams has high hopes of a happy ending for Arya, fans are doubtful that will happen. Happy endings are few and far between in the world of Game of Thrones, and Arya’s story is no different. That could change now that Arya is with her family once again, but only time will tell if she puts aside vengeance for a peaceful life.

day 1 ???? #tb A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:31am PST

Williams Prepares For Her Co-Star’s Wedding

Game of Thrones might be ending in 2019, but that doesn’t mean Williams will stop being friends with her on-screen sister, Sophie Turner. In fact, Turner is set to tie the knot with Joe Jonas next year and Williams will be one of her bridesmaids.

Happy 7th August ????????????????‍♂️⭐️ A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

In a recent interview, Williams revealed that she’s already been asked to join Turner’s bridal party. In response, Turner said that she’s waiting until the show is over to plan the wedding and that Williams may have gotten a little too excited about the prospects.

Turner and Jonas got engaged this past October. They have been dating for a little over a year. Turner and Williams have been close friends ever since Game of Thrones started filming in 2011.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is expected to return to HBO in 2019.