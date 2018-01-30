James Corden heard the critique of the Grammys show he hosted from U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and the namesake of Donald Trump. Both Trump administration affiliates criticized that amount of political content on the Grammys, in particular, the reading of Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury by Trump opponent and nemesis Hillary Clinton.

Nikki Haley Was Not Amused That Trump Was Criticized At The Grammys Hosted By James Corden

Nikki Haley took to Twitter to share her thoughts on how James Corden dropped the ball on the Grammys by going after Donald Trump.

“I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”

Nikki Haley got a lot of negative feedback on Twitter about her criticism of James Corden and the Grammys.

“Stay in your lane. Politicians shouldn’t speak about the Arts. We don’t pay you to talk about the Arts.”

But James Corden had some cutting words for Nikki Haley, reminding her that the reading of Fire and Fury was not the only political segment of the Grammys says Vanity Fair. Corden also managed to throw in a jab at Donald Trump and his extensive tweeting habit. James Corden reminded Nikki Haley that several artists spoke out with a political message on The Grammys.

All the times James Corden has been unbearable. https://t.co/JDJGUs94Pa — VICE (@VICE) January 29, 2018

James Corden Clapped Back At Haley Asking Her To Stop Trump From Tweeting

James Corden reminded Haley that Hillary Clinton’s reading of the Michael Wolff book was not the only Trump jab at The Grammys.

“I guess Nikki only liked the other non-political parts of the Grammys,” Corden joked. “You know, Kendrick Lamar’s performance about police violence, or U2’s performance about immigration in front of the Statue of Liberty. You know, lighthearted, nonpolitical stuff.”

And not that Haley could stop her boss, Trump, from tweeting, but Corden had a helpful hint anyway.

“Well, Nikki Haley, you can tell your boss some of us love politics without the Twitter meltdowns thrown in.”

Donald Trump Jr. also had some words for James Corden, Hillary Clinton, and The Grammys via Twitter.

“Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards.”

James Corden Responded Harshly To Donald Trump Jr.’s Tweet About The Grammys

But in response to Donald Trump Jr.’s criticism, James Corden clapped back hard, reminding Donald Trump Jr. that Ivanka Trump is allegedly their father’s favorite while taking a swipe at Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump too.

“You’ve got to give him credit. If anyone knows anything about consolation prizes, it’s Donald Trump’s second-favorite child. At least you’re not Tiffany. Eric Trump would have responded, but he’s not allowed to stay up past 7:30.”

On the hunt for a GRAMMY Award of his own, James Corden auditions celebrities for the spoken word version of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury." pic.twitter.com/SjTobAbv2N — The Late Late of the Uniom (@latelateshow) January 29, 2018

James Corden Explains That The Skit Wouldn’t Have Gotten A Reaction With Hillary Clinton

James Corden says that he believes that having Hillary Clinton reading the Michael Wolff book Fire and Fury about Trump was the perfect end to the segment says Entertainment Weekly. John Legend, Cardi B, Cher, DJ Khaled, and Snoop Dogg were already on board for The Grammys segment, but Clinton was the cherry on the metaphorical sundae.