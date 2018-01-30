Danielle Maltby Of ‘Bachelor’ Is Now Dating Popular ‘Big Brother’ Alumni

It looks like Danielle Maltby has found love but not with Wells Adams. The fans thought they were great together on Bachelor in Paradise, but the friends have both moved on to someone new. Wells has been dating Sarah Hyland for a while now, and Us Weekly just shared that Danielle is now dating a Big Brother alumni. They have both found a person to spend their life with and being on television had to help them, considering who they are dating.

This couple looks really happy together, and yesterday, they started sharing Instagram posts with each other. Even Wells Adams reacted to her post. He said, “This makes me very happy!!!!” It looks like Wells is really happy Danielle is in love. Danielle isn’t sharing any big details about the relationship just yet, but fans would love to know how they met and got together.

Wells and Danielle have been friends a long time and even live in the same area. They shared a big kiss when she decided to leave Bachelor in Paradise, but it never turned into anything for them. It looks like they have just stayed great friends and both moved on to someone new, but they are happy for each other. It wouldn’t be surprising if there were some double dates in their future.

Danielle is known for being on The Bachelor and also Bachelor in Paradise. It looks like she won’t be returning this summer to try and find love. Paul is known for appearing on Season 18 of Big Brother in 2016. He had a showmance with his fellow houseguest, Zakiyah Everette, while he was on the show, but that didn’t end up lasting either. As you can see in the picture below, it really does look like Paul has found the girl for him.

Wedding Season ❤️

For now, the fans are just going to have to see posts from Danielle and Paul on their social networks. These two hopefully will do a great job of letting fans know how they are going. Don’t miss watching The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr. on Monday nights on ABC.