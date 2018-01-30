‘Roseanne’ Revival Spoilers: John Goodman Talks Dan Conner’s Heart Attack Drama

The Roseanne Revival is just weeks away from its big premiere, and fans can’t wait to find out what the Conner family has been up to in the past 20 years. Recently, John Goodman, who stars as Roseanne’s husband, Dan Conner, spoke out about the new episodes, and his most dramatic storyline from the original series.

According to a Jan. 29 report by TV Guide, John Goodman reveals that the characters of Dan and Roseanne Conner have been pretty much doing the “same thing” for the past 20 years. Roseanne Barr added that the couple have gotten older, but that have also been watching their family grow over the years, which will now include two grandchildren, Darlene and David’s kids, Harris and Mark.

As many Roseanne fans know, the original series ended with Roseanne revealing that details about her life were not true. Roseanne was revealed to be writing a book about her life, and then decided to change the things she didn’t like about the years that had gone by. One of the biggest changes was that her husband Dan had died from the heart attack he suffered at Darlene and David’s wedding. However, in the revival, Dan is alive and well, and the original series finale is being thrown out the window. Meanwhile, John Goodman promises that he will try not to let Dan have another heart attack this time around.

In addition to Roseanne and Dan’s present day life, Roseane’s sister Jackie will also be back for the revival. Actress Laurie Metcalf hasn’t revealed what Jackie’s career path will be, but she does promise some big comedy. Recently, Entertainment Weekly reported that Jackie will be working as a life coach, although Metcalf says that fans won’t see Jackie working, so it will be hard to decide if she actually has a job, or if she just claims to be employed.

Not much has changed except the flannel. #Roseanne returns March 27! pic.twitter.com/54CfN8Vgsv — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) January 9, 2018

In addition the original cast returning for the Roseanne revival, Estelle Parson will return as Roseanne and Jackie’s mother, Bev, Sandra Bernhard will revive the role of Nancy, Natalie West will return as Roseanne friend and neighbor, Crystal, and Johnny Galecki will reprise his role as David.

The Roseanne revival is set to premiere on March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.