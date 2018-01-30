Magic Kingdom Bringing In Awesome New PhotoPass Magic Shots, Character Meets For Anniversary Of ‘Peter Pan’

It has been 65 years since Peter Pan first told everyone to “think of a wonderful thought,” and Walt Disney World is giving guests a way to celebrate that anniversary. On Feb. 5, 1953, Peter Pan premiered, and the world learned what it would be like to never grow up. Now, it’s time to have some fun with it. Magic Kingdom is going to present some incredible PhotoPass opportunities and character meets for the anniversary but only for a limited time.

Every day at Walt Disney World, guests can head to Magic Kingdom and take a trip to Never Land on Peter Pan’s Flight, but sometimes, they want more. Peter Pan will also be out occasionally for a meet-and-greet in Fantasyland, but next month brings a very special occasion.

The Disney Parks Blog announced today that guests could celebrate the 65th anniversary of Peter Pan with Disney PhotoPass Service from Feb. 4-10, 2018. There will be a number of ways for guests to show their love with these limited time experiences.

For those wanting to take part in these special PhotoPass opportunities, they will be located on Main Street U.S.A. and in Fantasyland. Trust in the fact that you’ll not want to miss a single one of them as they may never be available again.

Here are all of the special Peter Pan PhotoPass opportunities you can enjoy next month on the dates of Feb. 4-10.

Captain Hook & Mr. Smee : The dastardly duo will meet throughout the day in Fantasyland from 9 a.m. until 6:15 p.m. They are expected to be next to one of the new castle walls.

: The dastardly duo will meet throughout the day in Fantasyland from 9 a.m. until 6:15 p.m. They are expected to be next to one of the new castle walls. Peter Pan’s shadow : The PhotoPass photographer next to Hook and Smee will take your photo, and it will include a special Magic Shot adding Peter Pan’s shadow behind you.

: The PhotoPass photographer next to Hook and Smee will take your photo, and it will include a special Magic Shot adding Peter Pan’s shadow behind you. Hold Tinker Bell : On the bridge next to Sleepy Hollow, guests can take a photo where Tink will magically appear in their hands

: On the bridge next to Sleepy Hollow, guests can take a photo where Tink will magically appear in their hands Tink’s wings : On Main Street U.S.A., guests can take a photo in front of Cinderella Castle and have Tink’s wings appear on their back

: On Main Street U.S.A., guests can take a photo in front of Cinderella Castle and have Tink’s wings appear on their back “Take Me to Never Land” sign: In front of the Partners Statue on Main Street, a PhotoPass photographer will have an awesome Peter Pan sign for photos

There are always incredible Magic Shots and other PhotoPass spots all around Walt Disney World, but these are quite unique. Not only are they great ways to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Peter Pan, but they’re only for a limited time, too. If you happen to be in Magic Kingdom during those days, don’t miss out on them before they’re gone forever.