Jana Duggar’s Twin Serves Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard As Private Pilot On Trip To Visit Jinger Duggar

Jana Duggar, the eldest unmarried daughter of her family, is known as the “Cinderella Duggar.” The nickname, given by 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On fans, shows how Jana has been working hard for her family while her sisters have courted, gotten engaged, married and are now starting families of their own. Shown in the pictures from the Duggars’ recent trip to Australia and New Zealand, the 28-year-old daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar was serving the needs of her family as they prepare for the big trip.

The latest update from Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard showed that Jana’s twin, John David Duggar, is also doing very much the same. The fans of Counting On do not get to see much of John on family Facebook or Instagram pages, but the pictures posted by Jill and Derick showed that John also works to serve many of his younger siblings.

With most of the Duggars currently in New Zealand, Jill and Derick decided to take a trip of their own to visit Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, who lives in Laredo, Texas. While Jessa Duggar, Ben Seewald, and their two baby boys have taken the trip in 2017, the former Central America missionaries have never been to visit the Vuolos.

Jessa and Ben took a commercial airliner to go to Texas, but Jill and Derick decided to turn to their family member to score a cheap trip.

Check out Jana working hard to get the luggage organized for her family.

Jill’s update on their family trip showed that the Dillards really took full advantage of this opportunity to make many stops. They add a friend’s wedding as well as a visit to their Uncle Billy and Aunt Michelle.

It is true that Jill and Derick are under economic pressure this year. The 29-year-old missionary got his family kicked off Counting On for his incessant transphobic tweets aimed at Jazz Jennings, the star of TLC show I Am Jazz.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network announced on Twitter. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Derick is also running a crowdfunding campaign to provide for his family on GoFundMe. His aim is to raise $10,000 and, so far, he has gotten $6,074 in donations from his friends and family.

The new season of Counting On is coming back on TLC in less than a month.