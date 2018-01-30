Leah Messer Planning On Expensive Purchase: Fans Encourage Her To Think About Ali

Leah Messer has focused on her three daughters over the past couple of months, revealing that she is balancing motherhood, schooling, and other fun activities with her daughters. However, it sounds like Leah is also looking at a new car. While she’s been filming Teen Mom 2, Leah has driven around in an SUV. She also had a van for her daughter’s wheelchair, but it sounds like she may be looking at another car. On Twitter, she’s been asking her fans for advice about which car she needs to get.

But when Messer is asking her fans for advice, some people are pointing to her daughter Ali. Surely, Leah has thought about her daughter’s wheelchair since she may need to bring it when they go out. According to a new tweet, Leah Messer is now revealing that she’s thinking about getting a Tahoe for her family so she can drive her children around. When a fan encouraged her to get the Tahoe instead of the Yukon she had considered, Leah gushed over the color red. However, some of her fans pointed out that she should think about Ali instead of thinking about the color of the car. Surely, Leah is just taking people’s advice to heart and will make the decision that’s best for her family.

After Leah Messer revealed that she was going to get this brand new truck, some people reached out to her via Twitter, asking her if it wouldn’t be better for her to get a handicap truck so it would be easier to drive around with Ali. Of course, fans have seen how she has struggled with Ali’s wheelchair before, struggling to get it around when she needed to go to her doctor’s appointments. It may make sense for her to get a wheelchair-friendly truck if Ali was indeed using her wheelchair more and more. However, Leah’s pictures haven’t featured her using her wheelchair, so it’s possible that Ali doesn’t need it as much these days. Corey Simms has often encouraged Ali to try walking and getting around without her chair.

Leah Messer is currently filming the newest season of Teen Mom 2. Her car shopping may be featured on the upcoming season of the show.