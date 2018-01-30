Harry Styles Goes Public With Girlfriend Camille Rowe After Inspiring Kate Middleton To Donate Hair

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe have been linked since 2017. Dunkirk actor and Victoria’s Secret model have kept their romance on the down low, making sure that the public does not interfere with their budding love. So it was quite a statement when Harry and Camille stepped out together this past weekend in Hollywood, off to a Sunday brunch together.

The first time that the 23-year-old singer and the 28-year-old model were linked together was in July 2017 right after he broke things off with the food blogger, Tess Ward.

“Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating,” a source told Metro six months ago. “He’s very protective of his relationships so isn’t going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She’s a real star on the rise. He seems besotted.”

They first appeared together looking quite casual at a dinner date three months later.

“The former One Direction star, 23, and Victoria’s Secret beauty were spotted on a low-key dinner date in Los Angeles on Sunday,” reports Mirror UK. “Despite sporting a bandage on his wrist, the chivalrous singer was carrying his girlfriend’s handbag as he led the way. Harry looked his usual dapper self-dressed all in black, while French lingerie model Camille, 27, was swallowed up in an oversized cardigan.”

Knowing that Camille Rowe walked the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the fans wanted to see Harry Styles sing to her at the 2017 show. While he did perform a few of his popular songs on the runway in Shanghai, his girlfriend was not contracted to walk for the lingerie brand that year.

After months of not being seen together, they finally revealed their love this past weekend, looking “closer than ever,” according to Daily Mail. Despite the pressure they face from the public, they again decided to look casual with Harry wearing “black shorts and a white T-shirt” and Camille sporting “a loose-fitting black dress.”

Harry Styles keeps things casual in logo tee and shades as he heads for lunch with 'girlfriend' Camille Rowe https://t.co/ed4kv0NzL2 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 29, 2018

According to the rumors, it sounds like Camille is solidifying her status as the former One Direction singer’s girlfriend by getting closer to his friends and family. The word on the street is that she has “bonded with his sister Gemma and best pal Lou Teasdale,” which shows just how much she is invested in his life.

The French-American model has an active Instagram presence but has not posted anything about her dating life. She loves to post candid selfies and show her love for cigarettes when not promoting brands.

When he is not spending lovey-dovey time with Camille, Harry Styles is inspiring royals to donate their hair. This week, it was revealed that Kate Middleton followed the path of Dunkirk actor to donate her locks to the same charity. Considering that they both have luscious and famous hair, Little Princess Trust must have deeply appreciated Kate Middleton’s donation.

Whoops. #Littleprincesstrust A post shared by @ harrystyles on May 6, 2016 at 9:36am PDT

Harry Styles is about to embark on a four-month-long tour in March 2018.