‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Release Date Confirmed By ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ Manga For Spring 2018 Anime

Anime fans are eagerly awaiting the continuing adventures of the young Izuku Midoriya, aka “Deku,” and his teacher, All Might. Thankfully, the My Hero Academia Season 3 release date has finally been officially confirmed for the spring of 2018.

The news came via a Boku no Hero Academia manga spin-off called My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ( Vigilante: Boku no Hero Academia Illegals ), which is drawn by manga artist Betten Court and written by Hideyuki Furuhashi. On Twitter, Court tweeted out the cover for the third volume of the new series, and it just so happens that it contains details about the upcoming third season of the MHA anime.

Based on the jacket cover of the manga, the Boku no Hero Academia Season 3 release date is set for April 7, 2018. The MHA anime series will continue to air in the early evening in Japan on Saturdays, which means that fans living in the United States can expect to watch the new episodes Saturday morning.

Funimation Entertainment has already announced that they plan on broadcasting the English dub of My Hero Academia Season 3. The exact release date for the SimulDub has not been announced, but it will certainly be a high priority for Funimation Now. It is expected that Crunchyroll will Simulcast the English sub version on April 7, 2018.

The exact number of episodes for the third season of the My Hero Academia anime has not yet been announced. The anime’s first season premiered with 13 episodes, and the second season was 25 episodes long, or two cours. The story of the main Boku no Hero Academia manga is far ahead of the anime, so it’s possible MHA Season 3 will be two cours again, but Bones Studio C has yet to confirm their plans.

Warning: The following information contains mild spoilers.

What is known is that the anime will begin during a school trip to the mountains where Deku and his friends from U.A. High School learns to power up their quirks. The third season expands the MHA cast with a four-hero team called The Pussycats (click to see the anime character designs). Named Mandalay, Pixie-bob, Ragdoll, and Tiger, these four heroes specialize in mountain rescue operations.The school trip is dangerous by itself, but the League of Villains invade the training camp with an elite squad called the Vanguard Action Squad.

In previous anime seasons, the ratio of manga chapters to anime episodes was about two-to-one, so it is possible to estimate what will happen in My Hero Academia Season 3. Assuming another 25 episodes, the third season can cover the School Trip, Hideout Raid, and Hero License Exam story arcs since they number 45 chapters combined. Unfortunately, that’s not quite enough source for a full two-cour season, so there are likely to be some filler episodes. However, creator Kohei Horikoshi wrote memorable original story material for the second season, so it won’t be so bad if Boku no Hero Academia Season 3 is handled the same way.

Besides the My Hero Academia Season 3 release date, anime fans can look forward to watching My Hero Academia: The Movie in the summer of 2018. The new story features the main characters of Class 1-A, but the focus will be on the past of a mysterious blonde girl.