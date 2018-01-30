WWE Women Wrestlers Aren’t Very Fond Of Ronda Rousey Appearing At The ‘Royal Rumble’

The hype of the women’s Royal Rumble match was further heightened by it being the true main event of the program. Earlier in the show, fans in Philadelphia were elated that Shinsuke Nakamura earned his spot in the record books as the 2018 Royal Rumble winner. Following the match, he was interviewed and asked which champion he would like to face at WrestleMania 34. Nakamura chose AJ Styles, and the stage is set for New Orleans.

However, according to an advertisement, Styles has one more big hurdle to jump over, as he is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship in a Five-Way Match against Nakamura, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

For the women, the final four of the match were Sasha Banks, Nikki & Brie Bella, and Asuka. The Bellas would eliminate Banks, Nikki would then eliminate Brie, and Asuka would outlast her 29 foes by eliminating Nikki.

Following this history-making moment, Ronda Rousey would enter the arena and approach the ring. Rousey would stare down Asuka, as well as the Raw and SmackDown Live Women’s Champions, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. She would try to shake Asuka’s hand, but it was smacked away. She then approached Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, who was sitting at the announce table, and shook her hand.

After the show, Rousey would return to the ring and shake hands with the fans. She stated that she did not know how to process the feeling, and it is not something that she does every day. She added that as a fighter, she would not walk into an arena to enjoy the event, but instead, she would walk in the enjoy the result. To Rousey, it was a real pleasure to soak everything in and enjoy every second.

Despite this poignant moment for Rousey, several female wrestlers in the WWE were not as inviting.

Nia Jax mentioned that it was cool that Rousey arrived in the WWE, but it should not have overshadowed the 30 women making history. The Bellas would comment regarding the candid interview of Rousey, “Wonder what all the 30 other women candid thoughts were too?” WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) agreed with the Bellas’ sentiments, and Dana Brooke also agreed with Blayze.

It should be interesting to see if these thoughts about Rousey turn into an angle. Regardless, it is clear that the active talent is not thrilled to see Rousey arriving in the WWE, and they feel as if she should pay her dues just like the rest.