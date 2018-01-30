All Four ’90 Day Fiance’ Shows Will Be Returning To TLC; See When Each Will Premiere

Good news for fans of 90 Day Fiance and all its spin-off shows: the drama, excitement, and tacky weddings will return for yet another season to the network formerly known as The Learning Channel.

According to Deadline, the new seasons of all the 90 Day Fiance franchises will begin premiering sometime in 2018. The “mothership” show will be entering its sixth season, while the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After show will be beginning its third season, and the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days show will be entering its second season. For fans that have the TLC Go app on their tablets and other mobile devices, they will get a chance to see 90 Day Fiance: What Now? for the second season in a row, as well.

While there has been no announcement, to date, as to who the new castmembers will be, there are plenty of good reasons why the TLC brass decided to bring the show back.

According to a TLC representative, this series is one of the most popular series on television today.

“Last year’s fifth run of the original series was the highest-rated season ever among the entire franchise among women 25-54 (1.8) and was the most watched among total viewers (2.2M), up 20% and 29%, respectively, vs. the prior season.”

In addition, 90 Day Fiance: What Now? was the top digital streamed show on the app.

The premise behind the shows is simple: in the “mothership” show, people who live stateside bring their foreign-born beloveds to America to try living life in the United States. Of course, this is also part of following the law: for someone who is foreign-born to get a K-1, or “fiance,” visa, they have to live in the United States for no more than 90 days before they get married to their significant others. If the marriage doesn’t take place, the foreign-born beloved must return to his/her country.

In the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days show, the process before the K-1 visa application is shown. Participants on this show have met their boyfriends/girlfriends through a variety of means, but they haven’t gotten engaged or gone through the K-1 process. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After show focuses on what happens after the couples get married.