‘Vanderpump Rules’: Ariana Madix Slams Stassi Schroeder For Taking Pride In ‘Being Ignorant’

Ariana Madix and Stassi Schroeder have been struggling to get along with one another for years, and while they’ve had a few civil moments during past seasons of Vanderpump Rules, they will be seen at odds during the upcoming episode of the show.

In a preview clip of next week’s show, Ariana Madix is seen discussing her true feelings toward Stassi Schroeder during a conversation with SUR Restaurant’s newest employee, Billie Lee.

“Stassi takes pride in being ignorant,” Ariana Madix is heard saying in a sneak peek at next week’s show.

During another scene, Stassi Schroeder appears to be reacting to her Vanderpump Rules co-star’s shocking claim with tears.

“It’s such a f**ked up thing to say,” Stassi Schroeder cries.

Ariana Madix and Stassi Schroeder aren’t seen face-to-face at all during the Vanderpump Rules sneak peek, and it is unknown what led to the comment from Madix being brought up. That said, the two women haven’t been a fan of one another for some time. So, it isn’t too surprising to see them at odds.

Also during the sneak peek, Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars are seen learning of what appears to be an electrical fire at SUR Restaurant that leads the venue to temporarily close.

Even if Ariana Madix and Stassi Schroeder could get past their differences with one another, they would likely never be close friends. After all, Madix’s longtime friend Scheana Marie doesn’t like Schroeder at all and has vocalized her opinions about Schroeder and her friends, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute, on numerous occasions. She’s even claimed the three women are the mean girls of the cast and have failed to be a good friend to Brittany Cartwright.

As for how Schroeder feels about Scheana Marie’s comments, she doesn’t appear to care about her longtime co-star and shows no signs of interest in regard to a future reconciliation with her.

To see more of Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, and Lisa Vanderpump, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.