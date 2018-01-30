Kate Middleton is not one to let pregnancy stop her from enjoying a good game of ice hockey. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is now on her first trimester, challenged her husband, Prince William, in an ice hockey match during their royal tour of Sweden.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge commenced their four-day royal tour of Sweden and Norway with a game of bandy hockey, a sport native to Sweden. It is an official sport in the Winter Olympics and differs from traditional hockey because it is played with a curved stick. Also, players use a ball instead of a puck.

Kate and William, both equally competitive, showed off their skills at an ice-skating rink in Stockholm, but not before getting a crash course.

Their coach told the Telegraph that while William and Kate may have been determined to beat each other, they certainly did push each other to do well.

Kate, a proven athlete herself, kept herself warm in the cold winter with a black Burberry coat. Underneath, she wore a roll neck sweater from Swedish designer Fjallraven. She also wore boots from Sorel and accessorized with pompom beanie from designer Eugenia Kim, gloves from John Lewis, and jewelry from Asprey.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The 36-year-old royal mom is a natural athlete and it showed during the penalty shootout, even though she lost 2-1 to the Duke of Cambridge. The coach expected Kate to play well, commenting that the duchess knew how to hold the stick well and had a good swing, and she didn’t disappoint.

After the match, the royal couple shared hot chocolate with the participating school children.

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Sweden on Monday morning. They are set to visit the Royal Palace of Stockholm for lunch on Tuesday with King Carl KVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden. They will also meet with Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, who will be taking them on a tour of the royal palace and the Nobel Museum of Stockholm, People reported.

Pool / Getty Images

In the evening, the couple will attend a black-tie dinner at the residence of the British ambassador. Aside from members of the Swedish royal family, representatives from the government as well as celebrities will be attending, including actors Stellan Skarsgard and Alicia Vikander.

The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth to her third child in April. A royal spokesman revealed that she will miss one event in their Norway itinerary in order to pace herself during the trip.