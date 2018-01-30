The private lives of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and Justin Theroux have stayed in the spotlight ever since Jolie officially announced her split from Pitt. A lot has been published and speculated about Brad-Angelina and Jennifer-Justin, and most of the time, their representatives debunk the false claims. Most recently, a website reported on Jennifer’s alleged secret meeting with Brad and Angelina’s kids.

An old story from OK! Australia is making the rounds on the internet that falsely suggests that Jennifer Aniston met with Brad Pitt’s kids behind Angelina Jolie’s back. Earlier this week, In Touch Weekly reported that Jennifer happened to pay a visit to Brad’s home, and apparently, it was around the same time when Brad’s children were visiting their dad.

Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pit live with Angelina, but they often hang out with their father, claims a report.

According to the alleged report, Brad and Angelina’s children knew about Jennifer, and when she dropped by their house, they reportedly treated her like any other friend of their father’s.

“Jen and the Jolie-Pitt kids have never met (because why would they?), so this was a huge event for all involved,” an alleged insider revealed.

The cover picture on OK!’s also led many to believe that the claims are true.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the claims and reported that the released pictures on OK!’s cover were old ones.

Angelina Jolie, accompanied on the trip by daughters Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 13, speaks with a young Syrian refugee boy outside his home January 28, 2018, in Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. Ivor Prickett / UNHCR/Getty Images

According to the site, Jen was pictured with a child actor on the set of her 2010 comedy film, The Switch. The snap of Brad with Knox is also not a recent one. The magazine also cropped Angelina Jolie and their daughter, Vivienne, out of the frame.

It was recently reported by Inquisitr that Angelina Jolie’s daughters, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, accompanied their mother during her visit to a Syrian refugee camp in Jordan. According to U.N.’s Refugee Agency, both Shiloh and Zahara spent some quality time together with children of their own age. If Angelina’s daughters were with their mother, then it could easily be debunked that Jennifer reportedly met them.

In addition, Gossip Cop also spoke to Pitt’s representative and reported that the recent claims are “100 percent” false.

As of this writing, there is nothing going on between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. After their divorce, Brad and Jen officially never met. Angelina Jolie, on the other hand, is focusing on her projects and her children.