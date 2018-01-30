‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Wrapped Up In Major Family Feud Drama

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is no stranger to brawls, battles, and online feuds. However, this time around, Jenelle is feuding with a member of her family: her sister-in-law. The sister of Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, is calling out the MTV personality, and she’s making a fashion statement while doing it.

According to a January 29 report by Radar Online, David Eason’s sister, Jessica Lenn Miller, is now selling clothing items that bash Jenelle Evans. Jessica has been estranged from her brother’s family since last spring when she spent time with the mother of David’s son, Olivia Leedham. David and Olivia have been wrapped up in a custody battle, which included an order of protection being placed against Eason.

Miller is now sticking it to Evans by selling shirts that portray the reality star in a negative way. One shirt that portrays stick figures engaged in sexual intercourse with a caption that states, “Makin my family on the lannndd,” which is a dig at both Jenelle and David, who often refer to their newly built house and property in North Carolina as “the land” on Teen Mom 2.

Jessica is selling another shirt that reads “#Nonmom” and another that uses the hashtag #FeedKai, with the words “Leave me alonnne” on the back. As many Teen Mom 2 fans may remember, Jenelle Evans sparked controversy during one episode of the MTV series when her younger son, Kaiser, whom she shares with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith, cried for Evans to feed him. Later viewers took to Twitter to use the hashtag #SaveKaiser.

Jessica is also selling clothing items that are not related to Jenelle Evans and claims she is not trying to start drama. Miller says that she asked for requests and ideas and that she got a lot of the same comments from many people, revealing that the majority of the people who spoke out wanted some sort of reference to the incident with Kaiser. Miller also says that she will donate 10 percent of the money made from the clothes to the Feed the Poor Charity Organization.

Meanwhile, Jessica Miller and Jenelle Evans may have something in common. Jessica was recently arrested for assault in North Carolina, and while it has yet to be confirmed whom she assaulted, some fans believe it could have been Jenelle, as the two women continue to have a war of words online.

Teen Mom 2 is set to return to MTV later this year.