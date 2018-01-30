Melania Trump Will Resurface At The State Of The Union Amid Divorce Rumors, But Barron Trump Will Not

The State of the Union address is an important annual event for first ladies. Amid a cheating scandal that has rocked the White House over the past few weeks, Melania Trump is expected to appear alongside Donald Trump when he speaks to the nation Tuesday evening. But what about their son, Barron Trump?

Melania Will Attend State of the Union

According to NY Times, Melania’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham confirmed that she will attend the State of the Union with her husband. The White House Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, also said that Melania will be in attendance, but Barron is not expected to join them.

Melania’s uncertainty comes after she canceled a significant trip with her husband. She was supposed to travel to Davos with Trump last week but canceled amid rumors that he cheated on her with a porn star.

Inside Trump’s Affair Rumors

Trump allegedly had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels back in 2006. The two met during a celebrity golf tournament. The tryst happened a year into the couple’s marriage and months after she gave birth to Barron.

Trump has denied the affair, though one of his lawyers reportedly paid Daniels $130,000 to keep silent months before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels has since released a statement denying the payment ever happened.

Jimmy Kimmel says he has booked Stormy Daniels on his late-night show for the night of President Trump's State of the Union address. https://t.co/e2oPcBKJKx — The Associated Press (@AP) January 27, 2018

Melania Keeps Low-Profile Amid Cheating Scandal

After canceling the trip to Davos, Melania made a surprise appearance at the Holocaust Museum in Washington. She then flew to Mar-a-Lago in Florida and has remained out of the spotlight ever since. Sources claim that Melania had to cancel the trip because of scheduling issues and that she is simply focusing on the family.

Melania’s low-profile raised concerns that she might miss Trump’s first State of the Union, but it sounds like she will be at his side when he addresses Congress.

Melania Condemns Rumors

Melania has not commented on the rumors surrounding her husband. Her spokeswoman released a statement over the weekend, condemning the litany of rumors that have surfaced over the past month.

“The laundry list of salacious & flat-out false reporting about Mrs. Trump by tabloid publications & TV shows has seeped into ‘main stream media’ reporting,” Grisham shared on social media. “She is focused on her family & role as FLOTUS — not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news.”

Who Else Will Attend Trump’s Speech?

Apart from Melania, the rest of Trump’s children are expected to attend the State of the Union. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are planning on flying to Washington from New York and join the rest of the family. Ivanka Trump, who has served as her father’s advisor, will be at the event along with Tiffany Trump, who is currently enrolled in law school.

THE MEMO: FBI turmoil threatens to distract from Trump's first State of the Union https://t.co/XgTAdRggHw pic.twitter.com/9bFunUdI4O — The Hill (@thehill) January 30, 2018

It isn’t clear why Barron will not be at the event. Melania will be seated with 15 guests of her choice. These guests will likely represent Trump’s political agenda in the coming year and the things he accomplished during his first year in office.

With Melania Trump in attendance, Donald Trump will give the State of the Union address on Tuesday night.