Melania Trump Spa Trip Cost $64,600 To Taxpayers – ‘Furious, Blindsided’ First Lady’s 28-Hour Mar-A-Lago Jaunt

First lady Melania Trump is reportedly known for her lavish spending, with a new report detailing just how much a recent 28-hour trip from the White House to Mar-a-Lago over a 28-hour period cost U.S. taxpayers. Melania was reportedly “blindsided” and “furious” about President Donald Trump’s alleged $130,000 payment via his lawyer to adult film star Stormy Daniels, as reported by the Inquisitr. After choosing not to accompany her husband to Davos, Switzerland, Melania donned a $2,366 Dolce & Gabbana trimmed grisaille coat-dress and made a pit stop at the Holocaust Memorial Museum, still wearing her wedding ring, before flying down to the spa at Mar-a-Lago.

According to People, Melania’s trip down to Mar-a-Lago wasn’t cheap. For Melania to get away from D.C. to the safe haven of Mar-a-Lago’s spa, the 47-year-old cost American taxpayers $64,600 for the roundtrip flight that took four hours to complete in total. The news about the exorbitant cost of Melania’s Mar-a-Lago spa trip comes on the heels of additional flight costs that Mrs. Trump incurred during the three-month period wherein Melania delayed moving to the White House from Trump Tower after President Trump’s Inauguration Day.

Melania spent $675,000 when she took 21 Air Force flights to and from D.C., New York, and Florida during that time period, with some of the flights containing no passengers before or after picking up Mrs. Trump from various destinations, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Melania Trump's travel for three months cost twice what Michelle Obama's cost per year: report https://t.co/2jxWRiHsWa pic.twitter.com/U46hMy0MRe — The Hill (@thehill) January 30, 2018

The rocky revelations about Melania’s spending in the midst of the Stormy controversy have caused one Ph.D. author to dub Mrs. Trump an opportunist who is also “extremely likely to also be narcissistic.” It has also left Melania’s fans and detractors to wonder if she will become the very first sitting president’s wife to divorce her husband while in office, although the jury is still out over whether or not a president who is currently in office can be sued for divorce.

Amid the new revelations about Melania’s spending controversy, allegedly due to affair payoff news sending a fuming Mrs. Trump off to Florida for 28 hours, Mrs. Trump’s critics and supporters wonder on social media if she will face blame for any of Mr. Trump’s alleged indiscretions in a similar manner that some segments of the public blamed Hillary Clinton for Bill Clinton’s alleged adulterous affairs.

Meanwhile, many eyes will land on Melania during her husband’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, with news about her expensive visit to The Trump Spa hitting the headlines. The Mar-a-Lago spa is described as elegant, offering “exclusive spa treatments” to members only.