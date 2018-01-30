‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Gathering Co-Stars To Bash Briana DeJesus On Podcast

Is Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry planning to bash Briana DeJesus on her upcoming podcasts? Lowry is reportedly gathering her co-stars and friends to appear as guests on the show in hopes that they will defend her against DeJesus, who recently went on a social media rant about the feud with Kailyn.

According to a Jan. 29 report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry recently had her ex-husband Javi Marroquin on her Coffee Convos podcast. The Teen Mom 2 stars dished on their divorce, co-parenting struggles, and of course their co-star, Briana DeJesus, whom Javi had been dating. Kailyn has made no secret of the fact that she doesn’t like Briana and finds her to be disrespectful. However, Javi defended his ex-girlfriend and even revealed that the couple may get back together in the future.

During the podcast, Kailyn Lowry told her listeners that Briana DeJesus had disrespected her in front of Teen Mom 2 cameras, on social media, and through text message. Lowry claimed that she believed Maroquin should be defending her due to the fact that she and Javi have a son, Lincoln, together. As the mother of Javi’s child, Kail revealed that she should be treated with more respect from his significant other.

After the podcast aired, Briana DeJesus wasted no time revealing her thoughts on Kailyn Lowry’s comments. The Teen Mom 2 personality was unhappy that Kail and Javi were talking about her in such a public way and took to social media to let her fans know her thoughts on the entire situation.

Now, rumors are swirling that Kailyn Lowry plans to bring Javi Marroquin back to her podcast along with her Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer. In addition, Lowry is also reportedly set to bring Briana DeJesus’s Teen Mom 3 co-star Mckenzie McKee on the show. Mckenzie and Briana have had some issues in the past, and if Kail is looking for people who will take her side against Briana, she may have found the perfect person to do so.

“Javi is expected to come back on the podcast in the next couple of weeks, as well as Leah and McKenzie. They could not believe what was coming out of Briana’s mouth and are definitely going to defend Kail!”

As all of the drama plays out between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus, Teen Mom 2 cameras are surely rolling on the situation, and fans will be very eager to see how it all plays out when the show returns with new episodes later this year.