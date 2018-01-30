‘The Voice’ Season 14 May Be The Last For Adam Levine, He’s Reportedly Considering Quitting

Adam Levine has been starring on The Voice since the series began airing on NBC in April 2011, but could he finally be considering an exit from the vocal reality competition?

According to a new report, Adam Levine may be leaving the NBC show after receiving pressure from his model wife, Behati Prinsloo, to do so because she wants him to have more time to focus on their growing family.

On January 30, Radar Online shared a report claiming that Adam Levine has been facing more and more tension on The Voice due to his alleged feuds with his co-stars, including Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus. As fans well know, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are quite close and have been with the show since the start. However, their other co-stars, including Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys, have been featured in alternating roles and come and go from the series as it continues.

As the report explained, Adam Levine is reportedly considering quitting the show “to focus on his family,” including wife Behati Prinsloo, their 1-year-old daughter Dusty Rose, and their second child, who is expected to arrive sometime in the coming months.

“Behati is really putting a lot of pressure on him to quit and be more present in their kids’ lives,” the Radar Online insider said.

As for Adam Levine’s own thoughts on his future, the insider said that the Maroon 5 frontman was open to the idea of leaving The Voice because he’d love to take a break from his grueling schedule and become a stay-at-home dad for his two children. He’s also said to be anxious to get back to making music.

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo got married in July 2014 and announced they were expecting their first child together just over a year later. Then, in September 2016, their daughter Dusty Rose arrived. One year later, as they prepared to celebrate Dusty Rose’s first birthday, Prinsloo took to Instagram where she confirmed she is pregnant with their second child.

To see more of Adam Levine and his co-stars, including Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson, tune into new episodes of The Voice when Season 14 premieres on NBC on February 28 at 8 p.m.