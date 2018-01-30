Angelina Jolie’s Shocking Net Worth Revealed As She Gets Closer To Finalizing Her Split From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has been busy since her breakup with Brad Pitt. The Tomb Raider star has directed one movie, First They Killed My Father, and produced an animated film, The Breadwinner, since parting ways with Pitt. But how much is Jolie worth now that she’s on her own?

Jolie Amongst Richest Celebrities In Hollywood

According to Daily Mail, Jolie’s fortune is worth around $160 million, which puts her in the top 75 richest celebrities in the world. Most of Jolie’s wealth comes from her extensive movie career, which includes films like Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Tomb Raider, and Maleficent.

At one point in her career, Jolie was paid $15 million per film. Her highest earning movie was Kung Fu Panda 2, which brought in a staggering $665 million in worldwide ticket sales.

Inside Jolie’s Massive Fortune

Jolie’s fortune extends beyond her bank account. The actress shares a $60 million mansion with Pitt in France called Chateau Miraval. She also owns a production company and bought the rights to helm a movie about Catherine the Great in 2015.

Jolie will have to split some of those investments with Pitt in the divorce. The two parted ways in 2016 but have yet to settle their divorce, though that might change soon.

Will Jolie And Pitt Settle Their Divorce In 2018?

Inside sources claim that Jolie and Pitt are working towards an amicable divorce settlement that includes a fair custody agreement. The two have been embattled in a custody war over their six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne — for the past two years. Despite months of mudslinging which resulted in Pitt being investigated for child abuse, it sounds like the two finally made amends and are working towards a settlement.

“Brad and Angelina are near an amicable agreement on the kids,” a source revealed. “They’re in a better place than they have been in a long time and should be settling their divorce and custody agreement by sometime in February.”

Jolie’s Friends Worried About Her Health

The insider added that Jolie has taken control of the kids and her close friends are worried that she’s overworking herself. Between her work in Hollywood and raising six kids, the actress could be headed toward a physical disaster.

That doesn’t even take into account her humanitarian work, her job as a spokesperson for the UN, and her producing responsibilities. Hopefully, Jolie and Pitt will finalize their divorce soon, and they can both move forward co-parenting the kids.

“We should never forget that the war began with demands by Syrians for greater human rights. Peace in their country has to be built on that.” UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie calls on world leaders to negotiate an end to the Syrian conflict. https://t.co/WCqg0tSnDW — UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) January 28, 2018

What About The Divorce Settlement?

As far as the divorce settlement goes, there’s no telling what direction Pitt and Jolie will go. It’s possible that Pitt gives her a lump sum for their shared properties and assets. He reportedly offered her $100 million early in the divorce proceedings, though a lot of things have changed since then. Either way, it will be hard to determine Jolie’s true net worth until the divorce has been finalized. For the sake of their kids, we can only hope that is sooner rather than later.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not publicly commented on their divorce proceedings.