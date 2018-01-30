Chris Brown Upset Over Rihanna Pregnancy News, Wants To Be Her Baby Daddy [Rumor]

It seems that Chris Brown isn’t over Rihanna yet even though they have been broken up for almost a decade. According to a new report, the “Loyal” hitmaker is upset and hurt after finding out about his ex-girlfriend’s pregnancy news. Even though it was just a rumor that the 29-year-old pop diva is pregnant with another guy, the 28-year-old singer is still sad because he feels that he should be the baby daddy.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Chris misses Rihanna, and he still hopes of building a future with her. He allegedly regrets that their relationship ended because of the controversial assault. The “Work” hitmaker has not yet confirmed nor denied the pregnancy rumors. However, some fans believe that she is after seeing her belly bump during her performance at the recent Grammy Awards.

In case Rihanna is pregnant, her boyfriend Hassan Jameel is most likely the baby daddy. The lovebirds partied together after the awards night. The two started dating in June 2017 and continue to keep a low profile relationship.

According to a source, the “Diamonds” singer is still not ready to start a family with her billionaire lover. She reportedly wants to focus on her career and hasn’t even met his family. However, Rihanna would want to have her own child in the future and she thinks that Hassan will be a great father because he is loving, patient, and kind.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

It seems that Chris Brown has no more chance of winning back the Barbadian singer because she appears to be in love with the Saudian businessman. While Rihanna moves on to Hassan Jameel, her ex-boyfriend is reportedly dating Indonesian singer Agnez Mo. The two got closer ever since they worked on the song “On Purpose” last year.

Just a few weeks ago, the R&B singer and the 31-year-old songstress were spotted getting cozy at Disneyland. According to Celebrity Insider, Chris and Agnez looked like they had a lot of fun and were even caught holding hands. The rumored couple has kept fans guessing if they are dating or not because of their PDA. They even shared sweet photos together on Instagram.

A post shared by ????????????SILVER AURA???? INDIGO CHILD (@chrisbrownofficial) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

Chris Brown and Agnez Mo may appear to be dating, but it seems that Rihanna is the one that got away. Even if she already has a new boyfriend, the “Without You” hitmaker can’t stop talking and thinking about her. He even released a documentary about his life on Netflix, which included his assault on his girlfriend back then.

A source told Hollywood Life that Chris Brown hopes that rumored pregnant Rihanna would better understand how much he has matured once she has seen the film. He allegedly knows that she may not take him back, but he would love to create healthier memories with her.