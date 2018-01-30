Prince Harry Reportedly Set For A $70K Hair Transplant Before He Marries Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has some big plans for his thinning hair, and the balding royal is willing to put up big bucks for a procedure that his fiancée, Meghan Markle, is “massively behind.” The actress talked Harry into getting a hair transplant – that will cost 50,000 pounds – so he can be just like other male celebrities who have had amazing results from the operation. The question is, will he get it before or after the wedding?

Harry Is Balding Just Like Big Brother Prince William

According to the Daily Star, 33-year-old Harry is a modern prince who wants to stay looking young as long as possible, and with his genes, he knows it won’t be long before he starts to lose a lot of hair.

Harry will ask the palace for special permission to undergo the procedure, but he will most likely wait until after the wedding because he doesn’t want his new hair to steal headlines on the big day.

“Harry is looking at splashing out on the expensive procedure later in the year when all the commotion around the wedding calms down,” says the source.

An insider reveals that Harry has noticed in his recent appearances with Markle that the bald spot on the top back of his scalp is starting to get bigger. So, she has put him in touch with a top expert in the field that has worked with American celebrities. It may take up to four procedures to get the right look.

Prince William's new closely cropped haircut reportedly cost a hair-raising £180@tonylivesey went to @FlanagansBarber to find out what they thought of the Prince’s new look ???? pic.twitter.com/lnOfciKorU — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) January 19, 2018

Harry’s brother, Prince William, has also recently made big news with his hairstyle, but he is going to the opposite extreme. William has already shed most of his hair, so he opted for a buzz cut.

Harry reportedly is determined to go ahead with his choice and wants to have everything completed by the end of the year.

Many celebrities are rumored to have had a hair transplant, including Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, soccer stars David Beckham and Wayne Rooney, and actor Matthew McConaughey.

The Couple Is Busy Planning Their Wedding Festivities

Even though Harry will probably wait until after the wedding for the transplant, the couple is still very busy getting ready for their wedding day, which is less than four months away.

Markle has opened up about her upcoming bachelorette party, saying she won’t be running around a city, going to different clubs, and “wearing headbands of the phallic persuasion” because it doesn’t seem to be on brand.

Some of the possible locations for the party include Cardiff, the Amalfi Coast in Italy, her hometown of Los Angeles, Toronto, or Greece. Of course, she could just make things easy and stay in London.

A possible performer at the wedding could be Elton John, who was a close friend of Harry’s mom, Princess Diana. He recently spoke in an interview about his summer getaway to Sicily with the prince and said that the red-headed royal told him that he was totally in love with Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.