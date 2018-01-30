Kim Kardashian Seemingly Claps Back With ‘Zero F***s’ After Being Accused Of Cultural Appropriation

Kim Kardashian appears to be clapping back after being accused of cultural appropriation after sharing photos of herself sporting braids across social media. The star seemingly hit back at those calling her out on Twitter and Instagram with another photo of herself showing off the hairstyle while sitting on a bed, where she made it pretty clear that she’s not too worried about all the negative attention.

Mere hours after Kardashian was slammed for apparent cultural appropriation for showing off her new hairstyle, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the snap of herself speaking on a landline phone while wearing a fur coat alongside the caption, “Hi, can I get zero f***s please, thanks.”

Kim was still wearing braids in the multiple snaps she then uploaded to her Twitter and Instagram accounts afterward on January 29, which had many claiming that her response was in reply to all those who accused her of cultural appropriation with some pretty scathing comments on social media earlier this week.

“Hi…. Kanye [West] black Twitter is coming for me AGAIN what do I do I’m so scared what did I do,” one fan responded to Kim’s photo, suggesting an alternative caption for the controversial image.

Another then tweeted after seeing Kardashian’s pretty scathing clap back on the social media site this week, “$50 she said this because black twitter is coming for her neck.”

“More like ‘can I get 10 more cultures I can steal,'” a third responded to the star after seeing Kim’s photo and caption, while a fourth then hit back online, “Is this about the braids?”

Daily Mail also claimed that Kim’s profanity-laden caption was in response to those who had accused her of cultural appropriation.

But while some weren’t exactly feeling the reality star’s latest upload and her very blunt caption, others defended Khloe Kardashian’s big sister against the recent backlash.

“Thank you! I wish people would stop thinking they own culture,” one fan said in response to the mom of three, while another then posted a GIF of Kardashian on Twitter and wrote, “If you don’t think Kim is a legend then well… [tragic].”

As reported by Daily Mail, many furious fans accused Kim of cultural appropriation on social media site earlier this week after she debuted her new braids to the world in a video on Snapchat.

The latest backlash came after Kardashian was slammed by fans for a similar drama back in August.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Kim defended YouTuber Jeffree Star after he called her out over her KKW beauty line in a video.

The makeup artist was accused of making racist remarks, though Kanye West’s wife called for her fans to lay off the influencer after they dug up his past comments.

Kardashian then apologized for publicly defending Jeffree, admitting to her followers that she was sorry for speaking out in his defense while confirming that she actually “didn’t know enough” about the situation before addressing it with her followers.