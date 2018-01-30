Brandi Glanville Reveals She Was A Last-Minute Replacement On The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cast

Brandi Glanville is adding to her reality TV resume with Celebrity Big Brother. In a new interview, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Entertainment Tonight’s Cameron Mathison that she is ready to shake things up as a cast member on the winter edition of the CBS reality show—even if she hasn’t had time to come up with a winning strategy yet.

Glanville, who has starred on a steady stream of reality shows, including Celebrity Apprentice, Famously Single, and the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother, told ET that while she doesn’t have a strategy to win the game, she received some sound advice from her two sons: “Don’t come home unless you win—and eat a bug if you have to.”

Brandi Glanville admits she had little time to come up with a strategy because she was only contacted by Celebrity Big Brother producers one week ago. Brandi told ET.

“I got a call a few days ago, so I’m replacing someone…So they said ‘Are you available on Sunday?’ And it was like Wednesday.”

While she doesn’t have an exact strategy, Brandi Glanville thinks her vast reality TV experience could put a target on her back in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

“I am a reality all-star. This is what I do,” Brandi said. “I’m not an actor or an athlete. So I think people might think I have an upper hand in a way. I don’t.”

Brandi says she wishes she were an actor who could lie and backstab while playing a “role” in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Bill Inoshita / CBS

While Brandi Glanville will likely excel at the social game on Celebrity Big Brother, she says she is most nervous about the physical aspects of the show because she hasn’t been working out and still has her post-holiday body. Glanville told ET that when she was on the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother last year, there weren’t many physical competitions. Brandi explained that she cooked and did the other houseguests’ hair and makeup as a way to pass the time while in the U.K. Celebrity Big Brother house.

Brandi Glanville also admitted she has anxiety so she “has Xanax at all times.” In fact, Glanville revealed that her doctor signed off for her to bring Xanax into the U.S. Celebrity Big Brother house.

“My doctor signed off on it,” Brandi said.

“I said here’s a list of my medications and they just said yes. And they have to, because I’m pretty sure I’ll have at least one panic attack in there.”

As for the possibility of a showmance, Glanville said she’s open to it—but not as a strategy to win the $250,000 Celebrity Big Brother grand prize.

“I’m recently single, so I’m open for anything that’s natural,” Brandi told ET. “But I’m not gonna ‘try’ to have a showmance.”

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Celebrity Big Brother host Julie Chen recently said she is looking forward to seeing how Brandi Glanville interacts with fellow Apprentice alum Omarosa Manigault, who is another Celebrity Big Brother houseguest.

“She and Omarosa are either going to be best friends or bitter enemies,” Chen said, according to Us Weekly.

In addition to Omarosa, Brandi Glanville will be joined by Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath, American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth, NBA star Metta World Peace, TV host Ross Mathews, The Cosby Show alum Keshia Knight Pulliam, Big Time Rush’s James Maslow, MMA fighter Chuck Liddell, Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Miss Universe runner-up Ariadna Gutierreaz.

You can see Brandi Glanville’s full Celebrity Big Brother interview below.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Wednesday, February 7 at 8 p.m. ET. on CBS.