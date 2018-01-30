Toronto Landscaper Caught, One Of The Cruelest Serial Killer Crimes This Year

Toronto landscaper Bruce McArthur was charged with murder after remains of his victims were found in the planters where he worked.

According to the New York Times, the authorities were able to account for three different bodies in their investigations and McArthur is directly linked with the newly found bodies.

The 66-year-old McArthur was charged with two accounts of murder and arrested on Jan. 18.

Homicide Detective Sgt. Hank Idsinga said his job also enabled him to move around without people noticing him.

National Post noted that this is one of those rare investigations of a serial killer the nation hardly ever sees.

The property where the body was found was said to be McArthur’s, but the authorities are also digging into his client list to see if there are other locations where he could have hidden bodies of the victims. The police think there are more victims out there to be discovered. At present, the police have also asked previous clients to step out and volunteer their properties for further investigation.

One of the biggest questions is how long ago was it when McArthur started. Forensic psychiatrist Dr. John Bradford said most serial killers start their “careers” in their mid to late 30s. It could have been three decades of killing if that were really the case.

Skeletons were found hidden in Bruce McArthur’s property. Peter Vahlersvik / iStock

So far, the police are still piecing together McArthur’s targets and if there is a certain pattern in McArthur’s killing. Dr. Bradford said there is a possibility that he had targeted younger victims.

Meanwhile, BBC reported that there were already red flags in the neighborhood before the police arrested McArthur. The Toronto LGBT community has “raised concerns for months about a series of disappearances around the Village.”

Apparently, McArthur also had a “sexual” relationship with at least one of his victims. First-degree murder charges were brought for the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Marmudi, and Dean Lisowick. The other two murders he was charged with was for the deaths of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen. Kinsman, 49, disappeared last June, and all of them were known to be regular visitors to the Village.

The police confirmed Kinsman and McArthur’s sexual relationship, but there were no other links with the other victims.

The investigation has now spread all over the largest city in Canada, and the police will be expanding their network of victims beyond the LGBT community.

Idsinga said McArthur knew how to cover his tracks, but they will try not to leave any stone unturned.